Reverse Mortgage Requirements In Canada: New Guide Sets Out Who Qualifies

MENAFN - GetNews) A new guide lists the reverse mortgage requirements in Canada in full, and explains why the two things most homeowners worry about, income and credit, are not the deciding factors.

HAMILTON, Ontario - October 7, 2026 - The reverse mortgage requirements in Canada are shorter than most homeowners expect, according to a new guide published by an independent Ontario mortgage brokerage for homeowners aged 55 and over.

The requirements for a reverse mortgage come down to three things. Every owner on title must be 55 or older. The home must be the borrower's primary residence. And the property's type, value and location must meet the lender's rules.

What is absent from that list is the part that stops most people from asking. There is no income qualification of the kind a bank applies, and no stress test. Approval rests mainly on age, the home's value and where it is. Credit is reviewed, but it does not work the way it does on a conventional mortgage application.

"People talk themselves out of this before they ask. They assume their pension is too small or their credit is too marked up. Neither is the test," said Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker, licence M16000896.

The guide answers the questions homeowners raise most often about reverse mortgage eligibility:

Do condominiums qualify? Yes. So do detached homes, semis and townhouses. Lenders assess the individual unit's value, the building and the location.

What if there is still a mortgage on the home? An existing mortgage or home equity line of credit does not disqualify anyone. It is paid off and closed from the proceeds, and that is the single most common use of a reverse mortgage in Canada.

Does both spouses' age matter? Every owner on title must meet the minimum age, so the younger spouse usually sets the amount available. One lender's rules differ on whose name must be on title, which can change the outcome on the right file, and the guide explains when that is worth exploring.

How much does meeting the requirements unlock? Homeowners typically access a fifth to over half of the home's value, with the share rising by age and the market's top tier reserved for older borrowers.

Can an application be declined? Yes. The guide is direct about the property types and situations that lenders turn down, so homeowners can find that out before an appraisal is paid for.

Ontario requires every reverse mortgage borrower to receive independent legal advice from their own lawyer before closing, which is a requirement of the transaction rather than of qualifying.

The guide is written by Richard Hopkins, a Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896) with Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial, an independent Ontario brokerage licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711). It is free to read at:

Homeowners can check what they qualify for with a free estimate, with no credit check and no sales pressure.

About Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial

Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial is an independent mortgage brokerage in Hamilton, Ontario, licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and in business since 1999. More than 1,200 Ontario families have arranged a mortgage through the brokerage. Independently Owned and Operated. Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896), leads its reverse mortgage practice.