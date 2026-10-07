Lewis Water Restoration Explains What Property Owners Should Check After Recent Heavy Rain And Northeast Storm Conditions

MENAFN - GetNews) Lewis Water Restoration is encouraging Paterson property owners to check for hidden moisture following recent heavy rain and strong winds in North Jersey. Founded in 2012, the company highlights basements, walls, ceilings, flooring, plumbing, and other vulnerable areas where water intrusion may not be immediately visible, along with warning signs that can indicate developing water or mold problems.

Paterson, NJ - October 7, 2026 - Following a stretch of significant September weather in North Jersey, Lewis Water Restoration is encouraging Paterson property owners to check homes and businesses for signs of water intrusion and lingering moisture. The National Weather Service issued flood-related alerts for eastern Passaic County during heavy rainfall in September, and Paterson was also under a Wind Advisory during the late-September nor'easter, making early October a timely opportunity to examine areas where storm-related moisture may not be immediately visible.

Founded in 2012 and owned by Jayden Cox, Lewis Water Restoration provides property restoration services in Paterson and surrounding North Jersey communities. The company specializes in Water Damage Restoration, Fire Damage Restoration, Mold Remediation, and Burst Pipe Repair, helping property owners respond to damage caused by water, moisture, plumbing failures, and other property emergencies.

One of the first places property owners should check after periods of heavy rain is the basement or lowest level of the building. Water can enter through vulnerable foundation areas, basement windows, exterior openings, drainage problems, or other pathways. Even when standing water is not present, damp walls, staining, peeling finishes, unusual odors, or changes in flooring can indicate that moisture entered the structure.

“Water damage is not always as obvious as a flooded room,” said Jayden Cox, owner of Lewis Water Restoration.“After significant rainfall, property owners should pay attention to smaller changes such as staining, damp materials, musty odors, or flooring that begins to look or feel different. Finding the source of moisture early can help determine what needs to be addressed.”

The recent weather provides a relevant reminder for North Jersey. On September 13, the National Weather Service reported flash flooding in eastern Passaic County after heavy rainfall, with radar and automated gauges indicating between one and 2.5 inches had already fallen in the warned area at one point. Later in the month, another storm brought rain and strong winds to the Paterson area, with the National Weather Service forecasting wind gusts as high as 40 mph on September 27.

Following substantial rainfall, professional Water Damage Restoration may involve more than removing visible water. The affected materials and the path the water traveled also need to be considered. Drywall, insulation, flooring, subflooring, cabinetry, and other porous materials can retain moisture even after exposed surfaces appear dry.

Ceilings and upper walls should also be checked. Roof or flashing problems can allow rainwater to enter higher portions of a building before moisture eventually becomes visible indoors. Discoloration, bubbling paint, softened drywall, or new stains can warrant further investigation.

Windows and exterior doors represent additional areas to examine. Property owners may notice staining around frames, damp trim, deteriorated sealant, or moisture along nearby flooring following wind-driven rain.

Another concern is moisture that remains trapped long enough to create conditions favorable to microbial growth. Mold Remediation may become necessary when mold growth is identified and the underlying moisture source has been addressed. Simply cleaning a visible surface without determining why it became damp can leave the original problem unresolved.

Musty odors can be an important warning sign, particularly in basements, closets, wall cavities, utility areas, and rooms that receive limited airflow. A persistent odor does not by itself identify the source, but it can indicate that an area warrants closer evaluation.

Property owners should also distinguish storm-related water entry from plumbing problems. A damp wall, ceiling stain, or wet floor can sometimes result from a leaking supply line, drain, appliance connection, or another plumbing component rather than exterior rainfall.

This becomes increasingly relevant as New Jersey moves toward colder weather. Plumbing systems located in vulnerable or inadequately protected areas can face additional challenges as temperatures decline. Professional Burst Pipe Repair may be required when a pipe fails and releases water into walls, ceilings, floors, basements, or other areas of a property.

Knowing the location of the property's main water shutoff can be useful before an emergency occurs. If a significant plumbing leak develops, stopping the water supply when it is safe and practical to do so can help limit continued water release while professional assistance is arranged.

Businesses and commercial property owners should perform similar checks following severe weather. Storage areas, mechanical rooms, basements, roof penetrations, ceiling tiles, exterior walls, and areas around doors and windows can reveal evidence of water entry.

Documentation can also be valuable. Photographing visible damage and noting when moisture or staining first appeared can help property owners maintain a clearer record of the incident and subsequent restoration work.

Although water-related issues are a major focus following storms, restoration planning can involve other types of property damage as well. Fire Damage Restoration can require assessment of fire-affected materials along with smoke, soot, odors, and water introduced during firefighting efforts. Each type of loss requires evaluation based on the materials and areas actually affected.

Lewis Water Restoration emphasizes that property owners should avoid assuming a building is completely dry simply because visible water has disappeared. Moisture can migrate beneath flooring, behind walls, into insulation, and through other concealed building materials.

At the same time, evidence of moisture does not automatically mean extensive restoration is required. The appropriate response depends on where the water originated, how much entered the property, how long materials remained wet, and which components were affected.

For Paterson homeowners and businesses, early October provides a useful opportunity to check properties following September's periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds while also preparing for colder weather ahead.

Lewis Water Restoration continues to help residential and commercial property owners throughout Paterson and surrounding North Jersey communities evaluate water-related property damage and determine appropriate drying, restoration, and remediation options.

Property owners who discover unexplained moisture, staining, water damage, mold concerns, or plumbing-related damage can contact Lewis Water Restoration in Paterson, New Jersey for a professional property evaluation.

About Lewis Water Restoration

Lewis Water Restoration is a property restoration company based in Paterson, New Jersey. Founded in 2012 and owned by Jayden Cox, the company specializes in water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and burst pipe repair for residential and commercial properties in Paterson and surrounding North Jersey communities.