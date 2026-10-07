Routestack.Ai By Custom Travel Solutions To Out Activities And Vacation Rentals, Available To All Users In Q4

MENAFN - GetNews) RouteStack by Custom Travel Solutions is adding activities and vacation rentals to its flights, hotels and cars inventory. Both will be available to all users across all Builder Packages in early Q4 2026. AI agents can now build and monetize complete itineraries from one MCP endpoint. RouteStack handles merchant-of-record, PCI compliance and payouts. Developers can test the new APIs in the sandbox now, and CEO Mike Putman says more inventory types are coming.

October 7, 2026 - South Carolina, United States - RouteStack by Custom Travel Solutions, the travel infrastructure layer for AI agents, announced it is rolling out activities and vacation rentals, adding to its existing travel inventory of hotels, cars, and flights. Both will be available to all RouteStack users in early Q4 2026.

The integration of Custom Travel Solutions' Activity Module will provide access to thousands of tours, adventures, and excursions worldwide. Adding vacation rentals will provide broader accommodation options alongside their inventory of over three million hotels. Together, these additions will enable AI agents to construct and monetize complete travel itineraries from a single MCP endpoint.

"Adding activities and vacation rentals to our unmatched inventory of flights, cars and hotels allows builders to create even richer travel experiences, with greater monetization opportunities," said Mike Putman, CEO of Custom Travel Solutions. He adds,“Watch this space - more types of travel inventory and benefits will be offered soon.”

Built on Custom Travel Solutions' 30+ years of Travel Direct API experience, RouteStack provides developers with live inventory across flights, hotels, and rental cars, with activities and vacation rentals rolling out now. RouteStack manages merchant-of-record responsibilities, PCI compliance, and payouts, allowing AI startups and operators to launch full-spectrum travel products without complex, time-consuming licensing.

Developers and travel partners can begin testing the new APIs in the RouteStack sandbox environment now. Activities and vacation rentals will be available to all RouteStack users, across all Builder Packages, in early Q4 2026.

About RouteStack

RouteStack by Custom Travel Solutions is the travel infrastructure layer for AI agents. RouteStack enables developers to query, book, and earn commission across the entire travel spectrum through a single Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoint. Learn more at routestac ( ).

About Custom Travel Solutions

Custom Travel Solutions provides white-label travel loyalty and booking infrastructure to banks, membership organizations, fintech companies, publishers and enterprise partners worldwide who want to grow loyalty, engagement and non-dues revenue through travel. The company is known for a depth of travel inventory and a level of hands-on service that larger, less specialized providers can't match.

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