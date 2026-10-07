Waldorf Astoria Kuwait Welcomes October with Art, Culinary Experiences and Moments of Wellbeing

(MENAFN- BPG Group) This October, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait welcomes the new season with a curated collection of experiences spanning art, dining and wellness. From inspiring artistic collaborations and a special Pinktober Afternoon Tea to distinctive culinary journeys and restorative wellness rituals, the hotel invites guests to discover memorable moments throughout the month.

Where Kuwaiti Heritage Meets Contemporary Art













Art takes center stage at Peacock Alley this October with two distinctive exhibitions. From October 1 to 14, Kuwaiti glass artist Mohammed S. Alduwaisan presents Waldorf Astoria Daza, reimagining the traditional Kuwaiti bridal Daza through handcrafted glass and contemporary artistry.

From October 15 to 31, calligraphy artist Abeer Javed presents The Essence of Faith, a three-piece collection blending contemporary Arabic calligraphy with expressive textures and themes of devotion, remembrance and spiritual connection.

An Afternoon Tea with a Touch of Pink











Peacock Alley marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a limited-edition Pinktober Afternoon Tea inspired by hope and empowerment. Pink-themed pastries, delicate savory bites and freshly baked scones are paired with artisanal jams and a signature beverage, creating an elegant seasonal experience.

•Price: KWD 19, sharing for two and including the tea experience | 3 PM - 11 PM | Reservations: | Booking link: HERE





Steak & Frites Pair











A classic is given a refined twist with a perfectly grilled 180g Wagyu Sirloin served with Café de Paris sauce and chimichurri, accompanied by herb and Parmesan French fries, a fresh green salad and black truffle salt.

•Price: KWD 16 per person

Available: Daily throughout October | Lunch is served from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM | Dinner is available from 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM | Reservations: | Booking link: HERE

An Italian Evening at La Tavola











La Tavola Italiana celebrates the flavors of Italy through handcrafted pastas, wood-fired favorites and classic desserts, bringing together regional culinary traditions in a relaxed yet refined evening experience.

•Price: Sharing menu starts from KWD 21

Available: Daily throughout October | 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM | Reservations: | Booking link: HERE















Romance by the Pool











Designed for intimate celebrations and special occasions, the Romantic Cabana Packages offer a private poolside setting complete with elegant decorations, a curated sharing menu for two, premium beverages and personalized service.

General Inclusions: Elegant decorations | A curated sharing menu for two | Premium drinks and mocktails | A selection of premium celebration cakes | Tea and coffee service

•Diamond: Small Cabana: KWD 260 | Large Cabana: KWD 270

•Gold: Small Cabana: KWD 180 | Large Cabana: KWD 190

•Silver: Small Cabana: KWD 90 | Large Cabana: KWD 100

Available: Daily | 6:30 PM - 11 PM | Reservations: | Booking link: HERE





A Pinktober Ritual for Rest and Renewal











Created in the spirit of Pinktober, the Pink Serenity Journey offers 120 minutes dedicated to relaxation, renewal and self-care. A 60-minute Signature Relaxation Massage is followed by a 30-minute Glow Facial and a 30-minute Nourishing Body Ritual, creating a restorative head-to-toe experience.

The 120-minute journey is priced at KWD 115.

•Price: KWD 115 for 120 minutes

Available: Daily| Reservations: | Booking link: HERE









Link of images with high resolution can be found here

For further details or to make a reservation, kindly visit Waldorf Astoria Kuwait’s website here.

For PR inquiries, you can contact:

BPG Kuwait

Huda Al Zaghloul

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