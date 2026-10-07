CBJ: Jordan's Foreign Reserves Up To $28.5B

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) foreign reserves rose by about $3 billion, 11.7 percent, by the end of September from their level at the end of 2025, reaching $28.5 billion.

CBJ said in a statement on Wednesday that the reserves cover about 9.2 months of the Kingdom's imports of goods and services. That is more than three times the international benchmark for reserve adequacy.

The figures underscored the strength of the foundations of monetary and financial stability, which boosts confidence in the macroeconomy and supports the appeal of the investment environment in the Kingdom, it said.

//Petra// NQ