Indonesia Marks Independence Anniversary, 75 Years Of Jordan Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) – Indonesia and Jordan mark 75 years of diplomatic relations as Jakarta seeks to expand cooperation with the Kingdom in investment, defense, education, health, agriculture, and Islamic affairs, Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan Ade Padmo Sarwono said.

Sarwono made the remarks during a reception hosted by the Indonesian Embassy in Amman Tuesday evening to mark Indonesia's 81st Independence Day. The event was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, officials, ambassadors, journalists, and other guests.

The envoy said ties between the two countries have developed over generations through their leaders, diplomats, students, businesses, and citizens.

Sarwono said Indonesia is interested in exploring investment opportunities in Jordan and expanding people-to-people and educational ties.

On regional issues, Sarwono hailed His Majesty King Abdullah II's role in supporting regional stability, reiterating Indonesia's support for humanitarian access to Gaza, protection of civilians, respect for international law, and a two-state solution.

He said the Indonesian government and public remain committed to humanitarian assistance for Gaza and Palestinian refugees in Jordan, reiterated support for the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, including Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

//Petra// AO