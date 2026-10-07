Army Chief, US Military Official Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Majdi Mohammad Harasis, on Wednesday received the Commanding General of the United States Army Central (ARCENT), Lit. Gen. Kevin Leahy, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting held at the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army headquarters, the two sides discussed ways to enhance military cooperation and coordination between the two armies and ways to expand the existing military partnership to bolster joint efforts in supporting security and stability.

For his part, Leahy expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom's "pivotal" role and the JAF in consolidating security and stability at both regional and international levels.

Several senior JAF officers and the US Defense Attaché in Amman attended the meeting.

//Petra// AG