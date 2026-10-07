A Week Of Positive Economic Indicators Marked By Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- GDP Grows 3% in Second Quarter - Total Exports Rise 10.3% - Jordan Investor Confidence Index Rises 21.9% - Amman Stock Exchange General Index Gains 38.2% - Jordan Makes Notable Gains in Global Innovation Index, Ranks Fifth in Arab World - Number of Registered Companies Rises 7.24% - Real Estate Trading Volume Reaches JD5.1 Billion - Indicators Reflect National Economy's Ability to Sustain Growth Despite Regional Tensions - National Economy Outperforms International Financial Institutions' Forecasts - Broad-Based Improvement Drives National Economic Indicators Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- A range of Jordan's economic indicators have followed an upward trajectory since the beginning of the year, including figures released in recent days, overcoming regional tensions and surpassing projections by international institutions on growth, economic resilience and the ability to adapt to challenges.

The data show that the national economy has not only demonstrated its customary resilience in the face of regional turmoil and external shocks, but has also regained recovery momentum across key sectors, led by exports, inflows of remittances and foreign currency, the performance of the Amman Stock Exchange and increased investor confidence.

This performance coincided with Royal efforts and overseas visits that strengthened the Kingdom's economic relations with a number of countries, opened new markets and opportunities for exports, attracted investment and established partnerships that support the national economy.

Economic experts told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the positive indicators, which were not confined to a single sector, reflect the national economy's ability to sustain growth despite regional tensions and their repercussions on trade, investment, tourism and supply chains.

They said government measures linked to implementing the Economic Modernization Vision, improving the investment environment, facilitating business activity, and supporting productive sectors and exports have strengthened the national economy's ability to navigate regional tensions and bolstered investor confidence.

The Jordan Investor Confidence Index rose 21.9% in the second quarter of 2026 to 186.6 points, compared with 153.1 points in the first quarter of the year.

Despite war conditions and their repercussions across the region, gross domestic product grew 3% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 2.8% in the same period of 2025.

Total exports grew 10.3% during the first seven months of the year, while tourism income rose 2.9% during the first eight months to approximately $5.6 billion.

Remittances from Jordanians working abroad continued their strong performance, growing 14.1% during the first seven months of 2026 to approximately $3 billion.

Foreign reserves at the Central Bank of Jordan rose to $28.5 billion at the end of September, sufficient to cover the Kingdom's imports of goods and services for approximately 9.2 months.

The Amman Stock Exchange general index rose 38.2% to 4,191 points at the end of September, compared with 3,033 points in the same period last year.

The area of buildings licensed for residential purposes also increased 10.7% during the first seven months of the year.

Deposits with the banking sector rose to JD51.61 billion in July, up 3.2% from the end of last year.

Jordan made notable gains in the 2026 Global Innovation Index, issued by the World Intellectual Property Organization, ranking 60th globally among 139 economies and fifth in the Arab world, continuing its upward trajectory in the index.

The number of companies registered in the Kingdom increased 7.24% from the beginning of the year through Sept. 30 compared with the same period last year.

A report issued by the Companies Control Department showed that 6,046 companies were registered during the first nine months of the year, compared with 5,638 in the same period of 2025.

According to the Department of Lands and Survey's monthly report issued Wednesday, real estate trading volume reached approximately JD5.1 billion during the first nine months of the year.

Maher Mahrouq, Director General of the Association of Banks in Jordan, said the economic indicators recorded since the beginning of the year reflect the national economy's ability to sustain growth and absorb a significant portion of the repercussions of uncertainty and geopolitical tensions in the region.

He added that growth in GDP, exports, remittances and tourism, coupled with growth in credit and deposits and the continued strength of the banking sector, provides a more comprehensive picture of the national economy's ability to navigate difficult regional conditions.

"What is most important is that the improvement is not confined to a single indicator. GDP growth in the second quarter coincided with growth in exports, improved workers' remittances, tourism income and investor confidence, alongside comfortable levels of foreign reserves, reflecting a good degree of resilience and stability in the national economy," he said.

Mahrouq noted that banking indicators were consistent with the national economy's performance, with total credit facilities rising to JD37.16 billion in July, an increase of JD1.09 billion, or 3%, from the end of 2025, reflecting banks' continued financing of economic activity.

He said credit growth was distributed across several economic sectors during the first seven months of the year, with credit extended to industry rising by about 3.1%, general trade by 3.4%, transportation by 3.9%, and services and public utilities by 5.4%.

Financing directed to small and medium-sized enterprises continued to grow, he said, with credit facilities extended to SMEs reaching approximately JD3.56 billion at the end of the first half of the year, an annual increase of 4.7%, exceeding the 2.4% growth in total credit facilities extended to the private sector.

Mahrouq also noted that deposits with the banking sector rose to JD51.61 billion in July, up 3.2% from the end of 2025, while deposits by the resident private sector grew by about 4% to JD39.84 billion.

He said the figures can be viewed as a positive indication of continued confidence in the banking sector and its ability to mobilize savings and provide a stable financing base for the national economy, positioning the sector to enter the next phase from a strong financial footing and continue its role in financing the economy and addressing potential risks.

Mahrouq stressed the need to build on the national economy's positive indicators and translate them into higher and more sustainable growth rates by stimulating investment, increasing the competitiveness of productive sectors, and continuing to expand financing available to SMEs, with a greater impact on employment, income and economic activity.

For his part, Mohammad Sarhan, professor of financial accounting at Al al-Bayt University's Faculty of Business, said the simultaneous rise in investor confidence, 3% growth in the national economy in the second quarter and growth in exports reflect the economy's ability to sustain growth despite regional tensions and their repercussions on trade, investment and tourism.

Sarhan said the significance of these indicators lies in the broad range of factors driving the improvement. Workers' remittances grew 14.1% to nearly $3 billion, tourism income rose to approximately $5.6 billion, and foreign reserves increased alongside the positive performance of the Amman Stock Exchange.

He added that this performance coincided with intensive Royal efforts that helped strengthen Jordan's economic relations, open new markets and opportunities for Jordanian exports and investments, and translate the Kingdom's political and diplomatic relations into economic opportunities and partnerships that support the national economy.

Sarhan said government measures related to implementing the Economic Modernization Vision, improving the investment environment, facilitating business activity, and supporting productive sectors and exports have strengthened the economy's ability to navigate regional conditions and bolstered investor confidence.

Economic expert Munir Diyeh said the national economy has generated positive momentum across several key economic indicators since the beginning of the year despite geopolitical challenges in the region, which have negatively affected regional and global economies through higher energy prices and disruptions to global supply and shipping chains.

Despite these challenges, he said, the national economy demonstrated considerable resilience and achieved positive results, particularly as growth rates exceeded the forecasts of international institutions.

Diyeh said the national economy recorded a marked increase in foreign reserves, which exceeded $28 billion, as a result of the Central Bank of Jordan's monetary policies that maintained the stability of the dinar's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar. This also contributed to keeping inflation rates among the lowest in the region.

He said the extensive efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II with countries around the world had a significant impact on the increase in total exports, while Jordan's free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States contributed to higher foreign investment inflows into the Kingdom.

Diyeh said the policies, measures and decisions adopted by the government since the onset of regional tensions contributed to the stability of the national economy, increased confidence in economic activity, strengthened investor and consumer confidence, and enhanced the economy's ability to achieve a range of positive results and indicators.

He also pointed to the government's continued implementation of major economic projects, particularly the National Water Carrier Project, the Aqaba railway, the al-Risha gas project and Amra City, along with numerous projects across various sectors, in addition to economic reforms and executive projects stemming from the Economic Modernization Vision.

Economic affairs specialist Ahmad Majali said what stands out in the national economy's performance since the beginning of 2026 is that the impact of regional tensions has so far remained smaller than the scale of the shocks themselves, reflecting an important shift in the economy's ability to adapt to crises.

"It appears that the sources of economic activity and foreign currency have become more diversified, meaning that a decline in one channel no longer necessarily translates directly into an impact on the economy as a whole. Tourism, remittances, exports, investment and reserves collectively serve as buffers that help absorb pressures," he said.

Majali added that the continuation of economic activity in such an environment indicates that regional uncertainty has not translated into widespread wait-and-see behavior among investors and consumers, stressing the need to capitalize on this stability to accelerate growth and generate employment opportunities.

For his part, economist Hossam Ayesh said economic, financial, investment and tourism indicators, along with trade and workers' remittances, reflect positive performance by the Jordanian economy despite uncertainty, regional and global pressures, and higher energy, shipping, insurance and basic commodity costs.

He added that Jordan's continued growth under these conditions underscores the economy's resilience and ability to absorb external repercussions, while also reflecting confidence in the economy and the Kingdom's stability. He noted that this confidence is no longer confined to normal conditions, but has also proved resilient during periods of crisis and disruption.

Ayesh said the economy's performance has exceeded the forecasts of international financial institutions in some indicators, revealing untapped economic potential that had not received sufficient recognition, particularly in logistics and cargo handling through the Port of Aqaba, alternative trade routes, and production and compensatory capacities across several sectors.

He noted that rising exports and improved tourism revenues, coupled with the continued increase in foreign currency reserves and their ability to cover approximately nine months of imports, indicate sustained economic activity and confidence in the national economy.

Ayesh said the measured management of regional repercussions and advance preparedness through strategic reserves of energy and basic commodities have helped mitigate the impact of external shocks. He added that Jordan is gradually moving from managing economic stability to managing growth and economic performance amid ongoing pressures.

He said current performance indicators confirm that the Jordanian economy is underpinned by more solid foundations and that the Economic Modernization Vision has begun to translate into tangible economic performance.

//Petra// AJ