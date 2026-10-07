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Foreign Reserves At CBJ Rise To $28.5 Billion

Foreign Reserves At CBJ Rise To $28.5 Billion


2026-10-07 09:19:13
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's foreign currency reserves rose by about $3 billion, or 11.7 per cent, at the end of September compared with their level at the end of 2025, reaching $28.5 billion, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said on Wednesday.

In a report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the bank said that the reserves are sufficient to cover the Kingdom's imports of goods and services for about 9.2 months, more than three times the international benchmark for adequate foreign reserves.

The Central Bank said that the figures underscore the strength of Jordan's monetary and financial stability, reinforcing confidence in the country's macroeconomic fundamentals and supporting the attractiveness of its investment environment.

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Jordan Times

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