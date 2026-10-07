Picus Security Placed With A Customers' Choice Distinction In 2026 Gartner® Peer Insightstm Voice Of The Customer For Adversarial Exposure Validation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report shows a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating and a 98% willingness to recommend, exceeding the market average in many categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security, the leading security validation company, today announced that it was recognized by customers on Gartner Peer InsightsTM as a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Adversarial Exposure Validation. Picus received an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 and a 98% willingness-to-recommend score as of June 2026.

The report applies a documented methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights reviews, providing technology decision-makers with a perspective based on end-user experiences. Vendors were evaluated based on“Overall Experience” and“User Interest and Adoption.” Those in the Customers' Choice quadrant met or exceeded the market average in both dimensions.

“Customer feedback gives us a valuable view of how customers experience our technology, deployment and support,” said H.Alper Memis, co-founder and CEO of Picus Security.“It directs our innovation toward the capabilities security teams need to solve real operational challenges. Being recognized by customers as a Customers' Choice reflects our commitment to helping organizations close critical security gaps and continuously strengthen their cyber resilience.”

The report evaluated reviews submitted during the 18-month consideration period ending June 30, 2026. Based on 154 eligible responses, Picus received ratings of 4.8 out of 5 for Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, and Support Experience and a 4.7 for Deployment Experience. Reviews included security leaders from companies of all sizes and from around the world, including many from global financial institutions.

Visit the Picus website to read the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Adversarial Exposure Validation. Additional reviews and ratings are available on the Picus Security Gartner Peer Insights page.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Adversarial Exposure Validation, By Peer Community Contributor, 27 August 2026.

GARTNER, PEER INSIGHTS, and GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS' CHOICE badge are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading exposure validation company, proves what attackers can exploit and what your defenses stop, then closes real gaps with ready-to-deploy fixes and re-validates to confirm, at the machine speed today's AI threats demand. The Picus Platform spans Breach and Attack Simulatio, Autonomous Penetration Testin and Exposure Validatio, unified by Picus Swar, a swarm of AI agents that runs the whole validation loop continuously with human oversight. With 75+ integrations, it reaches across on-prem, hybrid cloud, and endpoint environments.

Trusted by many Fortune 500 enterprises, Picus was named a 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Adversarial Exposure Validation and is recognized as an Innovation Leader in the Frost Radar for Automated Security Validation.

Follow Picus Security on X and LinkedIn.

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