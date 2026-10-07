Quantum Metric Triples ARR From New Customers As Enterprises Turn To Experience Context To Power AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company doubles its year-over-year ARR growth rate as new capabilities extend into engineering, customer support and AI workflows.

MONUMENT, Colo., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Metric, the experience context platform for enterprise AI, today announced continued growth acceleration in Q3 2026, doubling its year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth rate since the end of FY 2025. This marks the company's fourth consecutive quarter of record ARR growth. For Q3, ARR added from new customers also tripled compared to Q3 2025, with the company expected to more than double the ARR added from new customers for the full year as compared to FY 2025.

"If you ask AI to fix bugs, it will fix something," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. "The question is whether that fix mattered to your customers or your business. That's experience context. We've spent more than a decade helping teams use it to improve customer experiences. Now we're bringing that same foundation to enterprise AI, so agents can focus on the actions that matter and teams can measure the results.”

What Is Experience Context?

Experience context connects customer behavior, technical signals and feedback with business outcomes in real time. It gives teams and AI agents the evidence to understand what customers did, prioritize actions by business impact, and measure whether those actions worked.

Enterprises today are finding that AI is only as good as the context it runs on. That requires both a complete record of what happened to the customer and an understanding of how it affected the business. Quantum Metric captures every customer interaction without manual tagging, collecting 2,700 times more data than traditional analytics. That has expanded how enterprises use Quantum Metric's experience context, including new use cases across customer support and engineering functions.

Q3 2026 product advancements

In Q3, Quantum Metric brought experience context to more teams and AI systems than ever:



Felix Agentic. Following the introduction of expanded capabilities in July, Felix Agentic moved deeper into daily enterprise operations. Background agents monitor critical digital journeys, detect anomalies in real time, identify root cause and quantify revenue impact.

Voice of Customer. Launched in September, Quantum Metric Voice of Customer (VoC) ties survey and feedback responses to session-level behavior, so teams understand not just how customers feel, but why. AI Agent Visibility. Also launched in September, AI Agent Visibility helps businesses convert AI agent traffic into revenue. A new Agent Probability Score estimates the likelihood that a session is driven by an AI agent. Teams can see where agents stall, hit errors or abandon a transaction, prioritize fixes by business impact, and measure agent task completion separately from human conversion.



What's Next

Quantum Metric enters the fourth quarter of 2026 with a strong pipeline and remains on track to surpass $250 million in ARR by 2028. The company will stay focused on delivering experience context for both enterprise teams and their AI agents. That includes building on the company's data foundation, capturing experience context across more of the customer journey, and evolving Felix Agentic to help teams immediately act on customer insights.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric gives enterprises complete experience context. The company captures every customer interaction across web and mobile, providing the most complete digital experience data available. Felix Agentic, Quantum Metric's agentic analytics platform, monitors customer experiences continuously, explains why customer behavior changes, and quantifies the impact on the business so teams know what to fix first. Teams can ask Felix questions in natural language, and the same data can be connected to the AI agents and tools enterprises already use. Global enterprises rely on Quantum Metric, which supports billions of digital interactions each month and reflects insights from roughly half of the world's internet users. For more information, visit.

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