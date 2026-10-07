Easy Street Capital Brings Easyfix And Easybuild Loan Servicing In-House

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly all newly originated fix-and-flip, bridge and new construction loans will receive direct servicing from Easy Street Capital's team

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Street Capital, a private real estate lender, announced Oct. 5 that it has brought servicing for its residential transition loan (RTL) programs in-house. Going forward, nearly all newly originated EasyFix and EasyBuild loans will be serviced directly by Easy Street Capital. This strengthens the support borrowers already receive by bringing day-to-day loan servicing into the same team they rely on for financing.

The change covers EasyFix, the company's fix-and-flip and bridge loan program, and EasyBuild, its ground-up construction loan program. For loans serviced under the new model, Easy Street Capital's team will handle servicing inquiries and requests directly, without a third-party servicer acting as an intermediary.

“For a real estate investor, closing the loan is the beginning of the work,” said Stephen Hagerman, president at Easy Street Capital.“When a borrower needs a payoff statement or help with a servicing question, that request deserves the same attention as the original financing. Bringing servicing in-house gives us greater control over that experience and more responsibility for seeing it through.”

What in-house servicing means for borrowers

For loans serviced directly by Easy Street Capital, borrowers will have access to:



Dedicated servicing specialists: Borrowers can contact the in-house team directly, including by phone, for help with loan questions and next steps.

Timely responses: The team prioritizes responding to servicing inquiries the same business day.

Continuity of support: Contacts familiar with each loan help borrowers move requests forward without repeatedly explaining their circumstances. Direct handling of servicing requests: Easy Street Capital manages payoffs, reinstatements and verifications of mortgage internally, reducing the need for coordination with a third-party servicing company.



Continued investment in the EasyExperience

The servicing initiative follows Easy Street Capital's launch of borrower and broker portals earlier this year. Ongoing borrower portal enhancements will complement the servicing team's work as the company continues to invest in technology and personal support across the lending process.

These investments reflect the company's EasyExperience approach: making financing more straightforward for real estate investors, from the initial application through the final payoff.

To learn more about Easy Street Capital's real estate investment financing programs, visit easystreetcap.com.

About Easy Street Capital

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Easy Street Capital is a private lending company providing fast, flexible financing solutions tailored for real estate investors. With a nationwide footprint and a focus on personalized service, Easy Street Capital empowers real estate investors to execute their visions with confidence and speed.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jayne Yi Marketing Easy Street Capital... EasyStreetCap.com