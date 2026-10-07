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UPES Inaugurates World Congress on Health Sciences and Technology 2026, Bringing Together Global Experts to Advance Healthcare Research and Innovation
(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, 7 October 2026: UPES today inaugurated the World Congress on Health Sciences and Technology 2026 at its Bidholi campus in Dehradun, bringing together leading researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, policymakers, innovators and industry experts from India and across the world to strengthen international collaboration in health research and technology.
Organised by the School of Health Sciences and Technology (SOHST), UPES, under the leadership of Dr. Padma Venkat, Dean, SOHST, UPES and Dr Nidhi Chauhan, Professor and Organising Secretary, SOHST, the three-day international Congress is being held from 7 to 9 October 2026 under the theme ‘Transforming Health through Research and Innovation’. It is expected to welcome more than 500 participants from India and abroad, with 9 distinguished international speakers and 18 eminent national speakers contributing to scientific exchange, collaborative research and discussions around emerging healthcare challenges.
A formal inaugural ceremony and addresses by the Guests of Honour opened the event. The ceremony was initiated with an address by Padma Shri Professor Balram Bhargava, Former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Former Secretary, Department of Health Research, Government of India, as Chief Guest, in the presence of Dr. Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation, delivered the Presidential Address virtually.
The distinguished gathering also included Padma Bhushan Professor Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, Former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research; Professor Bhushan Patwardhan, National Research Professor, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India; Padma Shri Professor N. Punniamurthy, Ethnoveterinary Herbal Medicine Consultant, TransDisciplinary University, Bengaluru; Dr BVRC Purushottam, IAS, Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand; and Dr Durgesh Pant, Director General, Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST). The wider Congress features international experts including Professor Suresh Mittal of Purdue University, United States of America; Professor Can Dincer of the Technical University of Munich, Germany; and Dr Ajeet Kumar Kaushik of Florida International University, United States of America.
Addressing the gathering, Padma Shri Professor Balram Bhargava, Former DG, ICMR said, “The World Congress on Health Sciences and Technology provides an important platform to strengthen research and innovation in healthcare. India has to invest more in newer drugs, biosimilars and innovative pharma, and I believe this institute and its students can contribute significantly to that. With such a brilliant campus and enabling environment, I am certain they will be able to do so.”
Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES said, “At UPES, we have been focusing on research and innovation in health sciences for early detection of terminal diseases, by harnessing science, technology, innovation, biomarkers, AI, and genomics, as well as the possibility of creating low-cost medical diagnostic instruments, making healthcare more accessible and affordable. We believe that a global platform like WCHST 2026 will allow us to achieve this goal by connecting scientific research with technology, clinical expertise, industry and policy. We hope it will enable meaningful international collaborations that move promising ideas beyond academic discussion and towards solutions that can create real impact for people and communities”
The Congress reflects this multidisciplinary approach through a scientific programme spanning biotechnology, molecular biology, genomics, precision medicine, microbiology, pharmaceutical sciences, biomedical engineering, artificial intelligence in healthcare, digital health, public health, regenerative medicine and translational medicine. Keynote lectures, panel discussions, research presentations, poster sessions and industry interactions are designed to encourage collaboration across disciplines and accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into practical healthcare solutions.
The international and institutional participation further strengthens this collaborative ecosystem. Experts at WCHST 2026 represent institutions including Purdue University, Technical University of Munich, Florida International University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Central Food Technological Research Institute and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology. Experts associated with IBM India, Jubilant Biosys, CuraTeQ Biologics and Operon Technologies are also part of the Congress, enabling greater interaction between academia, healthcare, technology and industry.
The inaugural day featured a panel discussion on ‘Nourish to Flourish (The Wellness Blueprint: Shaping a Healthier Future)’, moderated by Dr. Nidhi Kumar, Celebrity Lead Anchor, DD, AI. The discussion brought together Dr. Jayanti Singh, Epidemiologist & Public Health Expert; Shri G.C. Kandwal, Deputy Commissioner, FDA, Uttarakhand; Mr. Sukhwinder Singh, HOD, FSSAI, UT Administration, Chandigarh; Ms. Rajat Shakti, Station Head, Red FM 93.5; Ms. Roopa Soni, Nutritionist; and Ms. Ashu Jain, PhD, IIT-D, Hybrid Athlete and Health Influencer, with the session focusing on wellness, nutrition, food regulation and preventive health.
The afternoon programme brought together perspectives on traditional knowledge, preventive healthcare, lifestyle medicine and evidence-based approaches to wellbeing. The ‘Veda to Village: Science, Policy and Practice for Holistic Wellbeing’ session opened with a keynote by Prof. Dr. G. G. Gangadharan, Ayurvedacharya and Chief Physician, Ayurvedamritham Health Centre, Bengaluru, on ‘Month-wise Care of Expectant Mother – The Ayurveda Way’. This was followed by a lecture by Prof. N. Punniamurthy, Ethnoveterinary Herbal Medicine Consultant to NDDB and TANUVAS, Tanjore, on ‘Translational Research on Ethno-Veterinary Medicine for One Health: Molecular Pharmacology to Ecosystem Resilience’, exploring the intersection of traditional knowledge, molecular research and the broader One Health perspective. Dr. Bhavna Prasher, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-IGIB, Ministry of Science and Technology, Delhi, further examined the convergence of traditional knowledge and contemporary science through her session on ‘Ayurgenomics: Integrating Traditional Knowledge and Modern Genomics for Precision Healthcare’.
Another panel on the ‘Relevance of Ayurveda in Today’s Life’, was moderated by Vd. Shikha Prakash, Padaav – Specialty Ayurvedic Treatment Center, Dehradun, with Prof. Dr. G. G. Gangadharan; Dr. Rajeev Kurele, Uttarakhand Ayurved University; Dr. Bhavna Prasher; and Ms. Surabhi Pandey, The Hans Foundation, as panellists. The discussion examined the contemporary relevance of Ayurveda and its place within evolving approaches to health and wellbeing.
The first day concluded with a discussion on ‘From Hospitals to Healthy Communities: Who is Responsible for Prevention?’, moderated by Dr. Rai Ganguly, SoLSH, with Dr. Alex Thomas, Lifestyle Medicine Physician; Prof. Padma Venkat; Dr. Pranjali, Psychology Expert; and Dr. Monika Pathania, Lifestyle Medicine, Integrative Medicine & Holistic Wellness Expert, as panellists. The discussion brought together perspectives from lifestyle medicine, public health, psychology and integrative healthcare to examine the role of different stakeholders in shifting the focus from treatment to prevention.
Complementing the Congress were five specialised pre-conference workshops, covering areas ranging from healthcare entrepreneurship and Space Tech for Health to advanced microscopy, next-generation point-of-care diagnostics and technologies for human microbiome research. A Scientific and Technology Exhibition is also showcasing research prototypes, diagnostic technologies, laboratory solutions and healthcare innovations from academic institutions, research organisations, startups and industry partners.
WCHST 2026 will continue on 8 and 9 October, with further keynote addresses, scientific presentations, panel discussions, industry interactions and the SYNAPSE Student Innovation Forum, strengthening opportunities for research partnerships and collaboration across the global health sciences ecosystem.
About UPES:
Established through the UPES Act, 2003, of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a top-ranked, UGC-recognised, private university. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, UPES has been ranked 45 among universities, with a rank of 18 in Law, 36 in Management, and a rank of 43 in Engineering. As per the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, UPES now stands in the 501-600 band globally and 5th in India, improving from 7th in 2025. Notably, in Research Quality, UPES jumped 57 positions in just one year to be ranked 299 globally. In addition to this, the university has been ranked the No.1 private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2026. It is among the top 2% of universities in the world.
UPES has received 5 stars on Employability (placements) by the globally acclaimed QS Rating. 50+ faculty members from UPES feature among the world’s top 2% researchers as per the Stanford University list.
UPES offers graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Advanced Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences & Technology, and School of Liberal Studies and Humanities. The UPES family includes 20000+ students, 1,500+ faculty and staff members, and a thriving community of 40000+ alumni that work across sectors in marquee brands like EY, KPMG, Bain and Co., McKinsey & Company, Capgemini, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Nestle, ITC, Adani Power, ONGC, GMR, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Amazon, Flipkart, Accenture, Deloitte and more.
Organised by the School of Health Sciences and Technology (SOHST), UPES, under the leadership of Dr. Padma Venkat, Dean, SOHST, UPES and Dr Nidhi Chauhan, Professor and Organising Secretary, SOHST, the three-day international Congress is being held from 7 to 9 October 2026 under the theme ‘Transforming Health through Research and Innovation’. It is expected to welcome more than 500 participants from India and abroad, with 9 distinguished international speakers and 18 eminent national speakers contributing to scientific exchange, collaborative research and discussions around emerging healthcare challenges.
A formal inaugural ceremony and addresses by the Guests of Honour opened the event. The ceremony was initiated with an address by Padma Shri Professor Balram Bhargava, Former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Former Secretary, Department of Health Research, Government of India, as Chief Guest, in the presence of Dr. Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation, delivered the Presidential Address virtually.
The distinguished gathering also included Padma Bhushan Professor Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, Former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research; Professor Bhushan Patwardhan, National Research Professor, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India; Padma Shri Professor N. Punniamurthy, Ethnoveterinary Herbal Medicine Consultant, TransDisciplinary University, Bengaluru; Dr BVRC Purushottam, IAS, Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand; and Dr Durgesh Pant, Director General, Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST). The wider Congress features international experts including Professor Suresh Mittal of Purdue University, United States of America; Professor Can Dincer of the Technical University of Munich, Germany; and Dr Ajeet Kumar Kaushik of Florida International University, United States of America.
Addressing the gathering, Padma Shri Professor Balram Bhargava, Former DG, ICMR said, “The World Congress on Health Sciences and Technology provides an important platform to strengthen research and innovation in healthcare. India has to invest more in newer drugs, biosimilars and innovative pharma, and I believe this institute and its students can contribute significantly to that. With such a brilliant campus and enabling environment, I am certain they will be able to do so.”
Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES said, “At UPES, we have been focusing on research and innovation in health sciences for early detection of terminal diseases, by harnessing science, technology, innovation, biomarkers, AI, and genomics, as well as the possibility of creating low-cost medical diagnostic instruments, making healthcare more accessible and affordable. We believe that a global platform like WCHST 2026 will allow us to achieve this goal by connecting scientific research with technology, clinical expertise, industry and policy. We hope it will enable meaningful international collaborations that move promising ideas beyond academic discussion and towards solutions that can create real impact for people and communities”
The Congress reflects this multidisciplinary approach through a scientific programme spanning biotechnology, molecular biology, genomics, precision medicine, microbiology, pharmaceutical sciences, biomedical engineering, artificial intelligence in healthcare, digital health, public health, regenerative medicine and translational medicine. Keynote lectures, panel discussions, research presentations, poster sessions and industry interactions are designed to encourage collaboration across disciplines and accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into practical healthcare solutions.
The international and institutional participation further strengthens this collaborative ecosystem. Experts at WCHST 2026 represent institutions including Purdue University, Technical University of Munich, Florida International University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Central Food Technological Research Institute and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology. Experts associated with IBM India, Jubilant Biosys, CuraTeQ Biologics and Operon Technologies are also part of the Congress, enabling greater interaction between academia, healthcare, technology and industry.
The inaugural day featured a panel discussion on ‘Nourish to Flourish (The Wellness Blueprint: Shaping a Healthier Future)’, moderated by Dr. Nidhi Kumar, Celebrity Lead Anchor, DD, AI. The discussion brought together Dr. Jayanti Singh, Epidemiologist & Public Health Expert; Shri G.C. Kandwal, Deputy Commissioner, FDA, Uttarakhand; Mr. Sukhwinder Singh, HOD, FSSAI, UT Administration, Chandigarh; Ms. Rajat Shakti, Station Head, Red FM 93.5; Ms. Roopa Soni, Nutritionist; and Ms. Ashu Jain, PhD, IIT-D, Hybrid Athlete and Health Influencer, with the session focusing on wellness, nutrition, food regulation and preventive health.
The afternoon programme brought together perspectives on traditional knowledge, preventive healthcare, lifestyle medicine and evidence-based approaches to wellbeing. The ‘Veda to Village: Science, Policy and Practice for Holistic Wellbeing’ session opened with a keynote by Prof. Dr. G. G. Gangadharan, Ayurvedacharya and Chief Physician, Ayurvedamritham Health Centre, Bengaluru, on ‘Month-wise Care of Expectant Mother – The Ayurveda Way’. This was followed by a lecture by Prof. N. Punniamurthy, Ethnoveterinary Herbal Medicine Consultant to NDDB and TANUVAS, Tanjore, on ‘Translational Research on Ethno-Veterinary Medicine for One Health: Molecular Pharmacology to Ecosystem Resilience’, exploring the intersection of traditional knowledge, molecular research and the broader One Health perspective. Dr. Bhavna Prasher, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-IGIB, Ministry of Science and Technology, Delhi, further examined the convergence of traditional knowledge and contemporary science through her session on ‘Ayurgenomics: Integrating Traditional Knowledge and Modern Genomics for Precision Healthcare’.
Another panel on the ‘Relevance of Ayurveda in Today’s Life’, was moderated by Vd. Shikha Prakash, Padaav – Specialty Ayurvedic Treatment Center, Dehradun, with Prof. Dr. G. G. Gangadharan; Dr. Rajeev Kurele, Uttarakhand Ayurved University; Dr. Bhavna Prasher; and Ms. Surabhi Pandey, The Hans Foundation, as panellists. The discussion examined the contemporary relevance of Ayurveda and its place within evolving approaches to health and wellbeing.
The first day concluded with a discussion on ‘From Hospitals to Healthy Communities: Who is Responsible for Prevention?’, moderated by Dr. Rai Ganguly, SoLSH, with Dr. Alex Thomas, Lifestyle Medicine Physician; Prof. Padma Venkat; Dr. Pranjali, Psychology Expert; and Dr. Monika Pathania, Lifestyle Medicine, Integrative Medicine & Holistic Wellness Expert, as panellists. The discussion brought together perspectives from lifestyle medicine, public health, psychology and integrative healthcare to examine the role of different stakeholders in shifting the focus from treatment to prevention.
Complementing the Congress were five specialised pre-conference workshops, covering areas ranging from healthcare entrepreneurship and Space Tech for Health to advanced microscopy, next-generation point-of-care diagnostics and technologies for human microbiome research. A Scientific and Technology Exhibition is also showcasing research prototypes, diagnostic technologies, laboratory solutions and healthcare innovations from academic institutions, research organisations, startups and industry partners.
WCHST 2026 will continue on 8 and 9 October, with further keynote addresses, scientific presentations, panel discussions, industry interactions and the SYNAPSE Student Innovation Forum, strengthening opportunities for research partnerships and collaboration across the global health sciences ecosystem.
About UPES:
Established through the UPES Act, 2003, of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a top-ranked, UGC-recognised, private university. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, UPES has been ranked 45 among universities, with a rank of 18 in Law, 36 in Management, and a rank of 43 in Engineering. As per the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, UPES now stands in the 501-600 band globally and 5th in India, improving from 7th in 2025. Notably, in Research Quality, UPES jumped 57 positions in just one year to be ranked 299 globally. In addition to this, the university has been ranked the No.1 private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2026. It is among the top 2% of universities in the world.
UPES has received 5 stars on Employability (placements) by the globally acclaimed QS Rating. 50+ faculty members from UPES feature among the world’s top 2% researchers as per the Stanford University list.
UPES offers graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Advanced Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences & Technology, and School of Liberal Studies and Humanities. The UPES family includes 20000+ students, 1,500+ faculty and staff members, and a thriving community of 40000+ alumni that work across sectors in marquee brands like EY, KPMG, Bain and Co., McKinsey & Company, Capgemini, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Nestle, ITC, Adani Power, ONGC, GMR, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Amazon, Flipkart, Accenture, Deloitte and more.
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