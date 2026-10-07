Pixel Groves Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pixel Groves, a wedding photography and videography team serving Central and East Florida, has been named the winner of a 2026 Best of Florida Award. The recognition marks the second consecutive year the company has won the award, reflecting a candid, editorial approach to wedding coverage that has resonated with couples across the region.The company built its reputation on an anti-cliché approach to wedding photography, favoring genuine, unscripted moments over rigid posed shots. Candid storytelling forms the foundation of every gallery, layered with an editorial eye that keeps the final images polished without looking staged or manufactured. Photobooth rentals are also part of the standard offering, giving guests their own way to participate in the celebration. Beyond weddings, Pixel Groves offers engagement, maternity, family, sports, senior and dance studio portraits, along with corporate and branding sessions. The team brings the same thoughtful approach to each assignment, whether capturing a family milestone, an athlete in action or the personality behind a business.Owner Kellie Ramsey built the company around the idea that a wedding day should be documented the way it actually felt, not the way a template says it should look. That philosophy extends to how the team works with couples directly, walking through style preferences and priorities well before the wedding day so nothing captured on camera feels like a guess. The goal, according to the company, is a set of photographs and films couples actually recognize as their own celebration rather than a generic version of it."Every couple's wedding looks and feels different, and our job is to make sure the photos and videos actually reflect that instead of flattening it into something generic," said Kellie Ramsey, owner of Pixel Groves. "Winning this award two years in a row tells us couples are noticing the difference."Looking ahead, Pixel Groves plans to continue expanding its work across Central and East Florida while keeping the same candid, editorial style at the center of every wedding it covers. The company points to the 2026 Best of Florida Award as confirmation that authentic wedding storytelling continues to resonate with couples throughout the state.For more information click here!

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Pixel Groves Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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