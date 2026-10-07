Adam Puchta Winery To Spotlight Steve Ewing Band During Hermann Oktoberfest Weekend

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The St. Louis musician will headline Oktoberfest-weekend programming at the Hermann winery on October 17.

HERMANN, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adam Puchta Winery will feature the Steve Ewing Band on Saturday, October 17, during its Hermann Oktoberfest-weekend programming. The band is scheduled to perform from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the winery, located at 1947 Frene Creek Road.The October 17 program runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and also includes an opening set by Blake Gardner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adam Puchta Winery's current event listing identifies the day as the third Oktoberfest weekend and lists a $10 Saturday grounds fee, which includes six wine tastings and a souvenir Adam Puchta Winery wine glass redeemable at a later visit.Ewing is a St. Louis-based musician best known as the lead vocalist of The Urge. His official biography describes the group as a seven-piece band formed in the late 1980s whose sound brought together reggae, hip hop, ska and punk. After releasing four independent records, The Urge signed with Immortal/Epic and released three albums. The group also toured alongside artists including Korn, Incubus and 311.Ewing continues to perform with The Urge, the Steve Ewing Band, the Steve Ewing Duo and Master Blaster. His October 17 appearance at Adam Puchta Winery brings his current band to Hermann during the town's annual Oktoberfest season.Hermann's October celebration is connected to a much longer local wine-festival tradition. The Hermann Wine Trail records that the city held its first Weinfest in the fall of 1848 and identifies that gathering as a tradition that continues in today's Oktoberfest celebrations. That history is separate from the modern Oktoberfest program, but it gives the October 17 performance a setting shaped by generations of wine, music and community gatherings. Historical context is available at .“Bringing Steve Ewing and his band to the winery is a real highlight of this Oktoberfest season,” said Parker Puchta, seventh-generation owner at Adam Puchta Winery.“He is one of St. Louis' defining voices, and the chance to hear the Steve Ewing Band against our fall vineyard setting is the kind of experience we want to create for our guests.”The winery's Saturday program will offer wine, wine slushies, beer and food from the 1855 Cellar Bistro. Adam Puchta Winery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; current event details are available through the winery's website.About Adam Puchta WineryEstablished in 1855, Adam Puchta Winery is America's oldest continuously family-owned farm winery. Located in Hermann, Missouri, the seventh-generation family winery produces wines from Missouri-grown grapes and offers tastings, elevated tasting experiences, food, events and online wine shopping. Learn more at .

Lee Baker

Adam Puchta Winery

+1 573-486-5596

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Adam Puchta Winery to Spotlight Steve Ewing Band During Hermann Oktoberfest Weekend News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 07, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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