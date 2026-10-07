Influential Women Highlights Kelli Pilkington: Driving Restaurant Marketing Through Leadership And Innovation

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Hospitality Executive Aligning Marketing Strategy With Business Growth, Guest Experience, and the Development of Future Industry LeadersOmaha, Nebraska – Kelli Pilkington is Vice President of Marketing at Flagship Restaurant Group, where she leads an in-house team responsible for marketing strategy, creative services, digital marketing, brand development, and guest engagement across the company's portfolio of 14 restaurant brands and more than 50 locations nationwide. With more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including approximately 11 years in marketing leadership, she has built a career at the intersection of restaurant operations, brand building, measurable business growth, and people development.Kelli began her career inside restaurants, gaining hands-on experience through roles as a bar manager, chef, general manager, and restaurant opening specialist. This operational foundation gave her a practical understanding of restaurant performance, team dynamics, and the guest experience long before she transitioned into corporate marketing. After being recruited to Raising Cane's, she expanded her expertise in restaurant marketing and was later recruited to Flagship Restaurant Group, where she progressed from Director of Marketing to Vice President.Her experience across both restaurant operations and marketing has shaped the way she approaches leadership and growth. Kelli uses her understanding of the hospitality environment to connect marketing strategy to broader business objectives, restaurant-level performance, and the guest experience while creating a collaborative, high-performing team culture. She believes marketing must remain innovative and adaptable as the hospitality industry evolves, particularly as restaurant organizations look to grow sustainably, enter new markets, and build brands that can scale without losing what makes them distinctive.Kelli attributes much of her success to hard work, resilience, curiosity, and a willingness to continue pushing beyond what feels comfortable. Growing up professionally in the restaurant industry allowed her to develop leadership skills from the ground up, progressing through hands-on operational positions before moving into marketing and executive leadership. That journey continues to influence how she leads today: with an appreciation for the people doing the work, an understanding of how decisions affect restaurant operations, and a belief that strong leaders never stop learning.Her leadership philosophy is grounded in empathy, innovation, accountability, and developing the people around her. One piece of career advice that has remained meaningful throughout her journey is,“The more you know, the more you grow.” Kelli believes in putting herself out there, exploring new opportunities to better understand what she wants to accomplish, and being a good listener because there is something valuable to learn from every experience and every person.Kelli holds an Associate's Degree in Business Administration with a focus on Marketing from Southeast Community College. Her continued professional development has extended well beyond the classroom through more than 25 years of hands-on hospitality experience, executive leadership, industry involvement, and mentorship.Beyond her executive responsibilities, Kelli remains actively involved in hospitality education and workforce development. She serves as a Board Director for the Nebraska Hospitality Association and is a member of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Hospitality, Restaurant & Tourism Management Program Advisory Board. She also supports ProStart as a judge and mentor for aspiring hospitality professionals, contributing her industry experience to help emerging talent build their skills, confidence, and understanding of the opportunities available within hospitality.Kelli is especially passionate about encouraging women entering and advancing within the industry. Her advice is to never be afraid of the unknown: continue pushing forward, stand tall and proud, understand your worth, and do not allow uncertainty to keep you from pursuing an opportunity. For Kelli, confidence does not mean having every answer; it means believing in your ability to learn, adapt, and keep moving forward.Throughout her career, Kelli has remained committed to treating people with kindness and respect while bringing positivity into every interaction. She values helping others, serving those in need, and maintaining a willingness to learn, grow, and embrace new experiences. These principles influence both her professional leadership and her personal life.Recognized for her contributions to the hospitality industry, Kelli has been featured in Hospitality Business Review and selected for the Influential Women 2026 edition representing Omaha, Nebraska. Through her executive leadership at Flagship Restaurant Group, involvement in hospitality education, and commitment to mentoring and developing others, she continues to focus on building stronger brands, stronger businesses, and stronger future leaders within the hospitality industry.Learn More about Kelli Pilkington:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women Highlights Kelli Pilkington: Driving Restaurant Marketing Through Leadership And Innovation News Provided By Influential Women October 07, 2026, 13:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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