Selwyn School Opens One Tuition-Free Semester To 36 New Students, Beginning January 2027

A Selwyn teacher works with a small group of students at an outdoor table on the Argyle campus.

Sponsored spring semester is open to students entering Kindergarten through Grade 12. Applications close December 4.

- Deb Hof, Head of SchoolARGYLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Selwyn School, the independent, non-sectarian PreK through Grade 12 school founded in Argyle in 1957, today announced that through the generosity of a program sponsor, 36 local students will be selected to attend Selwyn for the spring 2027 semester tuition-free.The sponsored semester is open to students who have never been enrolled at Selwyn and who will enter any grade from Kindergarten through Grade 12 in January 2027. Selected students begin on the first day of the spring term alongside the rest of the school. Tuition for the semester is covered in full by the program sponsor, and the one-time new family fee is waived. Families remain responsible for the $400 application fee and incidental costs such as uniforms, athletics and optional trips.The program is built around a simple idea: choosing a school is usually a thirteen-year decision made on a two-hour tour. A full semester lets a family make that decision with far more to go on. There is no obligation to continue afterward. Families who choose to stay enroll on standard terms for the following year and may apply through the school's regular process."A tour shows you a school for an afternoon. A semester shows you what it is like for your child to be known here, by teachers who have the time to know them. We want 36 families to have that experience before they make a decision this important," said Deb Hof, Head of School.Selection is by application, not chanceStudents are selected by the Selwyn Admission Committee on the merits of a complete application, using the same admissions requirements that apply to every Selwyn student, including the ISEE for students entering Grade 2 and above, official transcripts, scores, and a visit day. There is no drawing, no purchase and no element of chance at any point.EligibilityTo apply, a family must:- Have a child entering Kindergarten through Grade 12 in January 2027.- Be new to Selwyn. Current and former Selwyn students are not eligible.- Live within reach of campus for daily attendance, roughly a twenty minute drive from Argyle.- Meet Selwyn's standard admissions requirements.- Complete the application file by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2026.- Apply for one student per family. Siblings are welcome to apply for standard enrollment at the same time.Key datesPrivate tours, led by the Director of Admissions, run on weekdays throughout the fall. Applications close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2026. Decisions are communicated before the winter break, and the 36 selected students begin in January.Families can request a private tour and read the full terms at selwynschool/semester, or call the Office of Admissions at 940-382-6771, extension 135.About Selwyn SchoolSelwyn School is a non-sectarian, college-preparatory independent school on a wooded campus in Argyle, Texas, serving students from preschool through Grade 12. Founded in 1957, Selwyn is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools and holds full NAIS-approved accreditation. Its mission is to cultivate global citizens who embrace complex challenges with empathetic and innovative thinking that advances the human condition. Selwyn averages nine students per class, with classes capped at fourteen, and one hundred percent of its graduates who choose four-year colleges are accepted. Learn more at selwynschool.

Jessica Brown

Selwyn School

+ 1 940-382-6771 ext. 135

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Selwyn School Opens One Tuition-Free Semester to 36 New Students, Beginning January 2027 News Provided By TruLata LLC October 07, 2026, 13:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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