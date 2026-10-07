Mercy University Awarded $3 Million Grant To Transform Student Success Through Career Readiness And Technology

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The grant will fund a five-year initiative to help low-income students succeed in college and launch successful careers in today's rapidly evolving job market.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mercy University has been selected to receive a major grant award from the U.S. Department of Education under the Title III Part A Strengthening Institutions Program to transform student success through career readiness and AI-enhanced technology integration. The University will receive $614,939 in the first year, with total funding expected to reach $2,999,946 over the five-year grant period. The grant will fund a five-year initiative called FORWARD: Future-Oriented Readiness through Workforce-Aligned, AI-Enhanced Redesign and Development, which aims to help more low-income students succeed in college and launch successful careers in today's rapidly evolving job market.“This significant federal investment recognizes Mercy University's commitment to providing transformative educational opportunities for our students," said Kristin Curry Greenwood, PT, DPT, EdD, MS, FNAP, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Mercy University. "FORWARD will position our institution at the forefront of higher education innovation, ensuring our students are prepared not just for today's workforce, but for the AI-enhanced careers of tomorrow.”Many low-income and first-generation students face critical barriers, including family and work obligations, lack of professional role models and mounting educational expenses. FORWARD will promote retention and degree completion through robust learning experiences based on evidence-based practices, while facilitating deeper student engagement with peers, faculty and support networks.The initiative centers on three major activities designed to transform the student experience:1. Faculty Development for Modern Careers – Faculty will receive training and support to redesign courses using evidence-based approaches that strengthen student learning and connections to career competencies, real-world experiences and evolving industry needs.2. Solutions Lab – A new hands-on learning space where students work on real business challenges with actual employers, gaining practical experience while still in school.3. AI Integration – Faculty and students will learn to use Artificial Intelligence tools effectively, preparing everyone for workplaces where AI is becoming standard.“As Artificial Intelligence reshapes the workforce landscape, Mercy University is taking proactive steps to ensure our students develop the skills and experiences they need to enter and advance in their chosen careers,” said Dr. Stuart Sidle, who will oversee the initiative as project director.“FORWARD will invest in our faculty, expand opportunities for students to solve authentic problems and build the AI literacy needed to thrive in a rapidly changing workplace.”FORWARD brings together expertise from across Mercy University. Under Dr. Sidle's leadership, the initiative unites faculty and staff from multiple departments working toward a shared vision of student success. Dr. Leigh M. Tolley, director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, will lead faculty training efforts. Dr. Kafui Kouakou, vice provost for Experiential Education and Career Development, will oversee the Solutions Lab, while Eldrid Sequeira, associate vice president of Innovation and Analytics, will spearhead AI integration across teaching and learning. This cross-functional team approach ensures that FORWARD's benefits will reach every corner of the University community.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit .

Zodet Negron

Mercy University

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Mercy University Awarded $3 Million Grant to Transform Student Success Through Career Readiness and Technology News Provided By Mercy University October 07, 2026, 13:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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