Global Veterinary Supplements Market To Expand At 6.1% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Veterinary Supplements Market Overview

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The Business Research Company's Veterinary Supplements Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The veterinary supplements industry has witnessed considerable growth recently, driven by evolving consumer awareness and increased pet ownership. As the demand for animal health products rises globally, this sector is set to expand further in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and other important aspects shaping this dynamic market.

Market Size and Expansion Projections for the Veterinary Supplements Market

The veterinary supplements market has experienced substantial growth and is projected to expand from $5 billion in 2025 to $5.29 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This upward trend in recent years is largely fueled by a growing number of pet owners, heightened awareness about animal nutrition, expansion in livestock production, rising incidence of animal health issues, and increased spending on companion animal care.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $6.71 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors contributing to this optimistic forecast include a rising demand for customized animal nutrition products, greater adoption of premium pet wellness items, intensified focus on preventive veterinary care, expansion in aquaculture and livestock farming sectors, and a growing preference for natural and organic supplement options. Key trends during this period will likely involve heightened interest in preventive health supplements, natural and herbal formulations, digestive and gut health products, expanded functional nutrition offerings for pets, as well as increased demand for immune support and stress-relief supplements.

Understanding Veterinary Supplements and Their Role

Veterinary supplements are specially formulated nutritional products designed to support animal health, immunity, growth, and overall physiological wellness. These supplements complement standard diets by addressing nutritional deficiencies, enhancing metabolic functions, and improving overall animal performance. Their use spans preventive healthcare measures and maintaining long-term wellness across various animal types.

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How Companion Animal Growth is Fueling the Veterinary Supplements Market

One of the primary drivers behind the expanding veterinary supplements market is the rising population of companion animals-pets like dogs and cats kept mainly for companionship rather than production. The increasing number of households owning pets in developed regions is boosting demand for routine preventive nutrition products. Veterinary supplements cater to this population by offering vitamin blends, probiotics, minerals, and metabolic support items that help maintain immunity, digestion, mobility, and general health over time.

For example, in March 2024, data from UK Pet Food, a UK-based trade association, indicated that about 17.2 million UK households-representing 60% of the population-have at least one of the country's 36 million non-aquatic pets. This includes around 13.5 million dogs and 12.5 million cats, both categories having grown by roughly 1.5 million. Moreover, 38% of households, or 10.9 million homes, have acquired a new pet within the past four years. This expanding base of companion animals is a significant factor driving the demand for veterinary supplements.

Veterinary Supplements Market Growth Across Different Regions

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary supplements market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years. The market report covers important geographic segments including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on the global market landscape.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Veterinary Supplements Market To Expand At 6.1% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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