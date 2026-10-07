New Fracture Index Reveals A 65-Point Gap In Enterprise AI Governance

2026 Global Fracture Index

New research reveals a widening gap between the authority given to AI and the infrastructure built to verify its decisions.

- Mark Jennings-BatesSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MosaicDM today released the inaugural Fracture Index 2026, an annual research report designed to measure the gap between the authority organisations are giving artificial intelligence systems and the infrastructure they have built to verify that those systems exercise that authority correctly.The full Fracture Index 2026, including its methodology, evidence, case studies and source material, is publicly available here:MosaicDM 2026 Global Fracture IndexThe Year 1 Index establishes a global baseline of 35 out of 100 for enterprise AI correctness infrastructure.The research synthesises eleven major industry studies conducted between 2024 and 2026, representing more than 18,000 business leaders, executives and governance professionals across 24 countries.The Index measures five dimensions of correctness infrastructure: Authority Boundaries, Liability Assignment, Output Verification, Governance Effectiveness and Correctness Awareness.The individual scores were:Authority Boundaries: 8/20Liability Assignment: 6/20Output Verification: 9/20Governance Effectiveness: 5/20Correctness Awareness: 7/20Together they produce the 35/100 composite baseline.The report describes the remaining distance as“the fracture” - the gap between the authority organisations grant to AI systems and the infrastructure available to determine whether that authority is being exercised correctly.“The majority of organisations we see in the market take a probabilistic view of governance. They think it is probably fine,” said Mark Jennings-Bates, co-founder and COO of MosaicDM.“But governance cannot be probabilistic. The moment it becomes 'probably adequate,' it has adopted the same structural flaw as the systems it is supposed to govern. That conflict is not theoretical. It is where the fracture opens.”The report finds that AI adoption is accelerating significantly faster than the governance infrastructure surrounding it. While 88% of organisations report using AI in at least one business function, only 8% report comprehensive AI governance. More than one-third report being unable to shut down a rogue AI agent, while reported AI incidents increased 55% in a single year.For MosaicDM, the significance is not that AI lacks capability. It is that capability and correctness are fundamentally different measures.An AI system can perform impressively across a benchmark and still produce an incorrect answer in an individual consequential decision. Similarly, the existence of policies, audit trails, governance committees or a human“in the loop” does not itself establish that an incorrect output will be identified before somebody acts upon it.“AI systems can perform exactly as designed and still leave organisations exposed,” said Mark Acosta, co-founder of MosaicDM.“The question is no longer simply whether these systems perform. It is whether the organisations deploying them have built the infrastructure to know when performance and correctness diverge.”The lowest individual dimension in the 2026 Index is Governance Effectiveness at 5/20, raising a critical question for boards and executive teams: not simply whether an organisation has an AI governance framework, but whether it can demonstrate that the framework actually works.Year 1 of the Fracture Index establishes the global research baseline. In Year 2, participating organisations will be assessed directly across 20 indicators, four within each of the five dimensions. This will allow individual enterprises to establish their own Fracture Index, identify specific weaknesses in their correctness infrastructure and measure whether the fracture is closing over time.The next annual Fracture Index is scheduled for publication in October 2027.About MosaicDMMosaicDM is the creator of Dimensional Intelligence (DI), a deterministic correctness and governance architecture designed for consequential AI environments. DI provides organisations with infrastructure to define authority, verify outputs, enforce constraints and preserve an auditable record of consequential decisions.MosaicDM works across enterprise, government and regulated environments where AI performance alone is insufficient and outputs must also be demonstrably correct, governed and accountable.Read the full report: MosaicDM 2026 Global Fracture Index ( )

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New Fracture Index Reveals a 65-Point Gap in Enterprise AI Governance News Provided By MosaicDM October 07, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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