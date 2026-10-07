Defense Forces Strike Seshcha Airfield In Russia's Bryansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

On October 6 and during the night of October 7, the Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on Russian territory.

Specifically, the“Seshcha” airfield in the Bryansk region was struck. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

In addition, an electronic warfare station was struck near Hryniove in the Bryansk region, and a radar station was struck near Elionka in the same region.

In the area of the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, a storage, preparation, and launch site for the Russian invaders' strike UAVs was struck.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops struck enemy UAV command posts in the Bilotserkivka and Kamianka areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as a command post in the Hirnyk area of the Donetsk region.

In the areas of Ukrainsk and Kurakhivka in Donetsk region, Russian command and observation posts were struck.

Ukrainian forces hit twofacilities, training range in Russia – Zelensky

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, near Krynychne, a supply depot for a unit of Russian invaders was struck, and near Kondryuche, a fuel and lubricants depot was struck.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Volgograd Oil Refinery in Russia completely halted oil refining after equipment was damaged in a drone attack on October 2.

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