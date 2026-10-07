Russian Missile Attack On Pryluky: Death Toll Rises To 14, 50 Injured
Fifty people were injured, including seven children.
Fifteen people, including a child, have been rescued.
As of 12:45, the Chernihiv regional police had reported 13 fatalities.Read also: Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk kills two, injures seven
The number of those injured has risen to 50, including seven children. Search operations are ongoing for people who may be trapped under the rubble of the apartment building.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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