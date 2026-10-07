Chentsov On New EU Enlargement Strategy: Ukraine Needs Clear Perspective

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"We welcome the European Commission's intention to continue updating and adapting the EU enlargement policy to the realities we are facing today. We fully support the goal of making the enlargement process more effective, credible and fit for a Union that will have more member states," the official said.

At the same time, Chentsov stressed that when considering indicative roadmaps and timelines for the leading countries in the process, it is important that they provide Ukraine with a clear, credible and sufficiently ambitious perspective.

EU unveils enlargement strategy: Ukraine to be offered a roadmap

He explained that the timeframe for completing the negotiation process is particularly important for Ukraine given society's efforts to implement reforms under difficult conditions and the fact that the European perspective is a source of confidence in the future.

Therefore, Chentsov said, it is important for the EU to send a clear political signal that Ukraine's efforts and progress are recognized, and that its accession trajectory remains ambitious and predictable.

"In this context, we would welcome an agreed approach to indicative timelines for the leading countries in the process, including a common political horizon for completing accession negotiations. Such an approach would provide greater predictability and strengthen confidence in the enlargement process," the official said.

He stressed that Ukraine is ready to do its part and expressed hope that the accession process would remain ambitious, credible and predictable and reflect the progress Ukraine continues to make.

As reported, on October 6, the European Commission proposed a comprehensive strategy to prepare the European Union for future enlargement, in which Ukraine was given a special place due to its significant potential in food security and defense.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram