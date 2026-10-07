Ganja And LANDAU Lions Set To Open FIBA Europe Cup Campaigns

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's basketball clubs Ganja and LANDAU Lions will begin their respective FIBA Europe Cup regular-season campaigns on October 7.

Ganja will open its Group C campaign away against Turkiye's Esenler Erokspor. The game will be played in Istanbul and is scheduled to tip off at 20:00 Baku time.

In the group stage, Ganja will also face Universitatea Craiova of Romania, Sporting of Portugal, Rilski Sportist of Bulgaria and Kolossos of Greece.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's other representative, LANDAU Lions, will host Switzerland's Lions de Genève in their opening Group G match. The game will take place at the Baku Sports Palace, with tip-off scheduled for 19:00 Baku time.

Group G also features Slovakia's Prievidza, Denmark's Bakken Bears, Turkiye's Denizli Basket and Portugal's Benfica.

Both Azerbaijani teams will be aiming for a strong start as they begin their campaigns in European basketball's FIBA Europe Cup.