Six Azerbaijanis Elected To Parliament And Local Councils In Sweden

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Six Azerbaijanis have been elected to representative bodies at different levels in Sweden following the country's latest general, regional and municipal elections, according to Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The elections covered the Riksdag, Sweden's national legislature, as well as 21 regional councils and 290 municipal councils across the country.

Among the successful candidates was Aylin Nuri, a member of the Swedish Social Democratic Party and the party's spokesperson on transport policy, who was elected to the Riksdag.

Aida Karimli, representing the Centre Party, secured a seat on the Västra Götaland Regional Council. She also became a substitute member of the Swedish Parliament.

Several other Azerbaijani-origin candidates secured representation at the municipal level.

Turan Aliyev, a member of the Centre Party, was elected to the Partille Municipal Council, while Aytac Guliyeva, who heads the Green Party's organisation in Haninge, won a seat on the Haninge Municipal Council.

Aygun Alakbarova and Rihad Alakbarov, both representing Sweden's Moderate Party, were elected to the Älvkarleby and Gävle municipal councils, respectively.

The State Committee described the results as reflecting the growing involvement of Azerbaijanis in Sweden's political and public life.

“Membership of our compatriots in various political parties of Sweden and representation in elected bodies at different levels was evaluated as an indicator of their active participation in the social and political life of the country,” the committee said.

The six elected representatives span several Swedish political parties and different levels of government, ranging from the national parliament to regional and municipal councils.