Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Passes Resolution To Congratulate PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 7 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 consecutive years of public service as head of government.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, unanimously passed the resolution conveying its deep respect, appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wishing him continued strength, good health, and success in the service of the nation.

Minister for Information & Public Relations and Housing, Kolusu Parthasarathy told the media that the Cabinet commended Narendra Modi's commitment, integrity, discipline, clear vision, decisive leadership, swift execution and result-oriented approach. It acknowledged his leadership style, which integrates creativity, technology, innovation, transparency, and accountability into governance, while balancing a long-term vision with attention to minute details.

The Cabinet also lauded the rapid and extensive transformation the nation has achieved under the leadership of Narendra Modi. It was noted that the services he rendered in areas such as modern infrastructure, technology-driven governance, effective implementation of welfare schemes, encouragement of entrepreneurs, innovation and self-reliance have significantly strengthened the nation's capabilities.

Similarly, the Council of Ministers commended the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strengthening states as effective partners in national development by prioritising cooperative federalism.

They praised his leadership for providing stability, continuity, and a clear sense of direction to the nation amidst changing global circumstances and uncertainties. It highlighted his leadership as exemplary, noting that he took bold decisions to achieve long-term national goals while according the highest priority to national interests.

The Ministers expressed special appreciation for PM Modi's diplomatic acumen, strategic foresight, and efforts to build strong partnerships with nations across the globe within India's foreign policy framework.

The Council of Ministers noted that under his leadership, India's prestige, credibility, and influence on international platforms have grown, and the sense of national pride among Indians worldwide has been further strengthened.

The Cabinet commended the distinguished services rendered by PM Modi in building a modern, technologically advanced, and self-reliant India, while simultaneously reviving pride in the nation's historical and cultural heritage.

It observed that the vision, statesmanship, and long-standing service of Narendra Modi have laid a strong foundation for transforming India into a leading global power in the 21st century. It acknowledged that his leadership has infused unprecedented momentum and renewed confidence in realising the aspirations of the people.