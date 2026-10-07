From Gujarat To Delhi: How PM Modi Took State Initiatives To National Stage

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years as the head of a government on Wednesday, his political journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to the country's longest-serving elected head of government has also left a trail of initiatives that began as state-level experiments and were subsequently adapted, expanded or given a national framework after he moved to New Delhi.

PM Modi took the oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and the Union Cabinet on Tuesday marked his 25 years of continuous leadership, specifically highlighting the connection between his Gujarat experience and several national programmes.

The Cabinet resolution cited SWAGAT and Jyotigram as examples of Gujarat initiatives whose underlying approaches were taken to the national level.

One of the clearest examples is SWAGAT, the technology-based grievance redressal system launched by the then CM Modi in Gujarat in April 2003.

It allowed citizens to raise grievances directly with the Chief Minister and was later cited by PM Modi as the inspiration for PRAGATI, the Prime Minister's platform for reviewing major projects and resolving implementation bottlenecks involving different governments.

SWAGAT received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010. The same Gujarat-to-India trajectory can be seen in digital governance. Gujarat's e-Gram Vishwagram project connected village panchayats through broadband and allowed access to government services.

PM Modi later said Gujarat's experience with e-Gram, along with other digital-governance infrastructure, helped provide the basis for the wider adoption of technology in governance under 'Digital India'.

In healthcare, Gujarat's Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA), launched in 2012 to protect poor families from severe medical expenses, became part of the experience behind the much larger Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana launched nationally in 2018.

Gujarat subsequently integrated MA with Ayushman Bharat as PMJAY-MA. The pattern extends to water and electricity.

Gujarat's Jyotigram Yojana provided 24-hour power to villages through separate agricultural feeders, while its community-based water initiatives and Pani Samitis provided a model for participatory water management.

PM Modi has himself linked Gujarat's water experience with the national 'Jal Jeevan Mission', under which piped drinking water has been taken to rural households across India.

Similarly, Gujarat's 'Nirmal Gujarat' campaign, launched as a state cleanliness initiative, preceded the nationwide Swachh Bharat Mission, with PM Modi later recalling the Gujarat programme while describing the national cleanliness campaign.

The education and social-sector parallels are broader but follow the same policy emphasis.

Gujarat's Kanya Kelavani and Shala Praveshotsav campaigns focused on girls' enrolment and education, while the PM Modi-led government at the Centre subsequently launched programmes including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Gujarat's Kaushalya Vardhan Kendras also formed part of the state's vocational-skilling push, preceding the creation of a dedicated national institutional framework through the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The sports story is particularly direct. PM Modi launched Gujarat's Khel Mahakumbh in 2010 with 13 lakh participants across 16 sports.

At the Centre, Khelo India became the national platform for identifying and supporting sporting talent. PM Modi later described Khel Mahakumbh as the“seed” that had grown into a much larger movement.

Thus, across governance, health, digital access, water, electricity, sanitation, girls' education, skills and sports, the defining thread of PM Modi's 25-year journey has been the movement of several Gujarat-level experiments and approaches from a state laboratory into national programmes - sometimes as direct inspiration, and sometimes through a broader national adaptation of the same policy objective.