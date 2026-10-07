Michael Hout

Associate Dean of Research and Professor of Psychology, New Mexico State University

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My research interests fall under the broad heading of visual cognition, including research into visual attention and memory, and computational models of both. My other research interests include (but are not limited to): development of alternative methods for collecting similarity data (e.g., for use in multidimensional scaling models), similarity as a psychological construct, and the development of new methodologies, research tools (e.g., software, databases), and tutorials.

My primary work focuses on memory and attention, with an emphasis on human visual processing. In my research, I employ converging techniques; specifically, I combine standard behavioral measurements (e.g., reaction time, similarity ratings) with more sensitive experimental techniques (e.g., eyetracking, tDCS), physiological indexes (e.g., pupillometry, heart rate), advanced statistical procedures (e.g., multidimensional scaling), virtual reality, and computational modeling. My immediate goals involve conducting theory-driven experiments that investigate decision-making in visual search, with the long-term aim of establishing computational models of the underlying cognitive processes. This theoretical aim is coupled with more applied goals, in particular learning how to alleviate problems that plague professional visual searchers, such as medical and security screeners, and search and rescue personnel.



2025–present Interim Director, STEM+ Education Research Institute

2024–present Associate Dean of Research, New Mexico State University

2013–present Professor, New Mexico State University

2026–present Editor in Chief, Attention, Perception, & Psychophysics

2022–2025 Associate Editor, Attention, Perception, & Psychophysics

2020–2022 Program Director, National Science Foundation 2016–2020 Associate Editor, Attention, Perception, & Psychophysics

Experience