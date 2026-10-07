Mark Krasovic
- Associate Professor of History and American Studies, Rutgers University - Newark
Dr. Krasovic is a historian of American culture and politics. He specializes in the ways that public policy shapes organizing and the arts in local communities. His first book was "The Newark Frontier: Community Action in the Great Society" and he is currently working on a second that tells the story of arts and culture projects funded by the War on Poverty. He teaches courses on Newark history and modern America. He works frequently with community institutions in Newark and New Jersey on projects related to local history and the arts.Experience
- –present Associate Professor of History and American Studies, Rutgers University
- 2008 Yale University, PhD / American Studies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment