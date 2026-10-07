Mark Krasovic

Associate Professor of History and American Studies, Rutgers University - Newark

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Dr. Krasovic is a historian of American culture and politics. He specializes in the ways that public policy shapes organizing and the arts in local communities. His first book was "The Newark Frontier: Community Action in the Great Society" and he is currently working on a second that tells the story of arts and culture projects funded by the War on Poverty. He teaches courses on Newark history and modern America. He works frequently with community institutions in Newark and New Jersey on projects related to local history and the arts.

–present Associate Professor of History and American Studies, Rutgers University

2008 Yale University, PhD / American Studies

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