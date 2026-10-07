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Mark Krasovic

Mark Krasovic


2026-10-07 09:15:43
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of History and American Studies, Rutgers University - Newark
Profile Articles

Dr. Krasovic is a historian of American culture and politics. He specializes in the ways that public policy shapes organizing and the arts in local communities. His first book was "The Newark Frontier: Community Action in the Great Society" and he is currently working on a second that tells the story of arts and culture projects funded by the War on Poverty. He teaches courses on Newark history and modern America. He works frequently with community institutions in Newark and New Jersey on projects related to local history and the arts.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of History and American Studies, Rutgers University
Education
  • 2008 Yale University, PhD / American Studies

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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