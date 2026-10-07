Allison Faix

Librarian and Instruction Coordinator, Coastal Carolina University

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Allison I. Faix is the Instruction Coordinator at Kimbel Library at Coastal Carolina University. Her work focuses on information literacy, source evaluation, misinformation and teaching students how to assess online information. She has published and presented on approaches to evaluating sources, including the SIFT method and the ACRL information-literacy framework, and more recently on evaluating generative AI output.

She has also been active professionally in academic librarianship and has contributed to research and teaching initiatives at Coastal Carolina.

–present Librarian / Instruction Coordinator, Coastal Carolina University



2015 Coastal Carolina University, MA Writing 1999 University of Pittsburgh, MLIS

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