Eilis Dowd

Professor of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Galway

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I am a Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Galway in Ireland, with a particular interest in how we might help the brain repair itself following Parkinson's disease. I received my PhD from the University of Edinburgh and subsequently carried out postdoctoral research at the University of Cambridge, McGill University and Cardiff University. My research now focuses, among other things, on the potential of biomaterials to support brain repair.

Over the years, my work has been supported by organisations including the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Wellcome Trust, European Union, Science Foundation Ireland, Health Research Board and Irish Research Council. My research was also featured in the Parkinson's documentary Feats of Modest Valour, which received the AAAS Scientist Award at the Imagine Science Film Festival in New York.

I have been fortunate to contribute to the neuroscience community through leadership roles, including presidencies of NECTAR (the Network for European CNS Transplantation and Restoration) and Neuroscience Ireland (Ireland's official neuroscience society), as well as service on international neuroscience organisations and editorial boards of leading scientific journals.

My passion for pharmacology began in childhood growing up in Connemara in the West of Ireland. Having experienced severe asthma, I became fascinated by the remarkable effects of my medications. As a student, learning how my inhalers actually worked sparked a lifelong curiosity about drugs and their effects on the human body - a passion I now love sharing with my students.

–present Professor of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Galway

1999 University of Edinburgh, PhD in Pharmacology

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