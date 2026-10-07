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Kamran Khan

Kamran Khan


2026-10-07 09:15:36
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Language, Social Justice and Education, School of Education, University of Birmingham
Profile Articles

Kamran Khan is currently the director of the MOSAIC research group on multilingualism and an associate professor of language, social justice and education has been a Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellow and worked on ESRC (Economic, Social and Research Council), European Commission and British Academy projects.

He has worked in Denmark, Spain and Japan previously. He has also previously been an EFL and ESOL teacher.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, University of Birmingham
Education
  • 2013 University of Birmingham and University of Melbourne, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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