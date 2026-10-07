Associate Professor of Language, Social Justice and Education, School of Education, University of Birmingham

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Kamran Khan is currently the director of the MOSAIC research group on multilingualism and an associate professor of language, social justice and education has been a Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellow and worked on ESRC (Economic, Social and Research Council), European Commission and British Academy projects.

He has worked in Denmark, Spain and Japan previously. He has also previously been an EFL and ESOL teacher.

–present Associate Professor, University of Birmingham

2013 University of Birmingham and University of Melbourne, PhD

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