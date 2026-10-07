PhD Communication Studies, Concordia University

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Scott DeJong is a 2022-2023 Public scholar, Fulbright Scholar, and incoming postdoc at McGill University. He earn his PhD in Communication studies at Concordia University through his work examining games, media literacy, and disinformation. His past work looked at educational game design and online echo chambers and his emerging projects explore AI literacy, ethical AI use, and the serious games being used to explain these processes.

Scott DeJong's research brings creativity to academic rigour through the creation of games as learning and research tools. Scott's work is focused on how play can be used to critically research and discuss cultural issues. You can see some of his work by looking for the board game Lizards and Lies, card game The Feed, or ai ethics game Feed the Machine. Beyond his own research, Scott is an active member of the TAG lab, the mlab, the algorithmic media observatory, and the ACT (Ageing, Communications + Technologies) project. His work is partially funded through the Fonds de Recherche du Québec - Société et Culture.

2018–2021 Graduate Researcher, Concordia University

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