Malaysia, Myanmar Re-Energise Trade Ties In Kuala Lumpur

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Oct 7 (NNN) -- Malaysia and Myanmar are looking to deepen economic cooperation, with business leaders from both countries gathering in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday to explore new investment and trade opportunities.

Industry players from both sides are attending the“Myanmar-Malaysia High-Level Business Dialogue”, organised by the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“President Min Aung Hlaing discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic ties and encourage increased cooperation in trade, investment and business.

“The dialogue provided a platform for business leaders and stakeholders from Myanmar and Malaysia to exchange views and explore potential areas of collaboration,” reported state-owned Myanmar International Television (MITV).

The business event is being hosted as Min Aung Hlaing begins his two-day visit to Malaysia today.

The dialogue comes at a critical time, as Myanmar seeks to rebuild an economy battered by decades of slowdown.

On Monday, Min Aung Hlaing told ministers and regional lawmakers in Nay Pyi Taw that Myanmar's economy needs a jump-start.

“The statistics showed the state's GDP (gross domestic product) rose about three per cent, contributing to the national economy. Still, its development is slower than that of the regional countries.

“As such, it is necessary to prioritise local investors while inviting foreign investments,” said the president, reported state media The Global New Light of Myanmar on Monday.

-- BERNAMA