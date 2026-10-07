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Kuwait's Inaugural Women & the Economy Conference to Take Place October 17–18
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait City, October 7, 2026 – Lei Wa Lakom, a Kuwait-based nonprofit initiative dedicated to empowering individuals through financial awareness, knowledge-sharing, and community development, today announced the inaugural Women & the Economy Conference, to be held on October 17, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Kuwait and on a closed high-level roundtable on October 18, 2026, at the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Union of Investment Companies.
Held under the patronage and attendance of H.E. Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Marzouq, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment of the State of Kuwait, the conference is organized in collaboration with Kuwait University and the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS).
The Women & the Economy Conference serves as a landmark platform for advancing women’s economic participation and contributing to a more inclusive, productive, and sustainable economic future for Kuwait and the region. It will convene policymakers, CEOs, global experts, investors, academics, and emerging women leaders from across the region and beyond for two days of dialogue, analysis, and action-oriented collaboration.
It is designed as a platform where dialogue translates into tangible commitments, connecting the economic potential of women with the institutions, opportunities, and capital needed to turn that potential into lasting impact.
The program includes an address by H.E. the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, and a keynote by Taiba Alhumaidhi, the founder of Lei Wa Lakom, on why women’s economic inclusion is a national imperative. The morning continues with two panel discussions. The first, “Present-Day Realities,” brings together policymakers, economists, and private sector leaders to examine the current state of women’s participation, its challenges, and its success stories.
The second panel, “The Future of Women in the Economy,” moderated by H.E. Ambassador Qudsi Rasheed, British Ambassador to Kuwait, explores the role of artificial intelligence, fintech, and policy in shaping a more inclusive economic landscape.
The program also features a presentation by Dr. Noura Shuaibi, Head of the Women’s Research and Studies Center at Kuwait University, and Greg B. Davies, PhD, Head of Behavioural Finance at Oxford Risk, alongside a project announcement by NBK. The afternoon offers interactive workshops in partnership with KAFO on AI agents, personal financial health, and AI and cybersecurity, followed by an evening Youth & Children Conference, “Our Future in the Economy,” held in collaboration with the Sabah Al-Ahmad Centre for Giftedness and Creativity, giving the next generation a seat at the table.
Day two opens with a closed, high-level roundtable, “From Participation to Economic Contribution: Unlocking Women’s Economic Potential in Kuwait,” held at the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Union of Investment Companies, which aims to convert insights into actionable strategies, with outcomes published in a post-event report. The conference concludes with a session between speakers and students at Kuwait University, in collaboration with the Women’s Studies Unit.
Event Objectives
The event aims to facilitate networking opportunities among participants, empower women in various fields, and promote knowledge sharing for economic advancement.
●Networking: Facilitate meaningful connections among leaders, innovators, and decision-makers across sectors.
●Empowerment: Elevate and amplify women’s voices and leadership across economic and policy spheres.
●Knowledge Sharing: Exchange global insights, research, and strategies for advancing women’s economic inclusion.
Expected Outcomes
●Launch of a national/regional financial literacy campaign.
●New strategic partnerships.
●Stronger engagement between generations around economic planning and opportunity.
●Enhanced visibility of Kuwait as a hub for inclusive economic dialogue.
Held under the patronage and attendance of H.E. Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Marzouq, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment of the State of Kuwait, the conference is organized in collaboration with Kuwait University and the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS).
The Women & the Economy Conference serves as a landmark platform for advancing women’s economic participation and contributing to a more inclusive, productive, and sustainable economic future for Kuwait and the region. It will convene policymakers, CEOs, global experts, investors, academics, and emerging women leaders from across the region and beyond for two days of dialogue, analysis, and action-oriented collaboration.
It is designed as a platform where dialogue translates into tangible commitments, connecting the economic potential of women with the institutions, opportunities, and capital needed to turn that potential into lasting impact.
The program includes an address by H.E. the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, and a keynote by Taiba Alhumaidhi, the founder of Lei Wa Lakom, on why women’s economic inclusion is a national imperative. The morning continues with two panel discussions. The first, “Present-Day Realities,” brings together policymakers, economists, and private sector leaders to examine the current state of women’s participation, its challenges, and its success stories.
The second panel, “The Future of Women in the Economy,” moderated by H.E. Ambassador Qudsi Rasheed, British Ambassador to Kuwait, explores the role of artificial intelligence, fintech, and policy in shaping a more inclusive economic landscape.
The program also features a presentation by Dr. Noura Shuaibi, Head of the Women’s Research and Studies Center at Kuwait University, and Greg B. Davies, PhD, Head of Behavioural Finance at Oxford Risk, alongside a project announcement by NBK. The afternoon offers interactive workshops in partnership with KAFO on AI agents, personal financial health, and AI and cybersecurity, followed by an evening Youth & Children Conference, “Our Future in the Economy,” held in collaboration with the Sabah Al-Ahmad Centre for Giftedness and Creativity, giving the next generation a seat at the table.
Day two opens with a closed, high-level roundtable, “From Participation to Economic Contribution: Unlocking Women’s Economic Potential in Kuwait,” held at the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Union of Investment Companies, which aims to convert insights into actionable strategies, with outcomes published in a post-event report. The conference concludes with a session between speakers and students at Kuwait University, in collaboration with the Women’s Studies Unit.
Event Objectives
The event aims to facilitate networking opportunities among participants, empower women in various fields, and promote knowledge sharing for economic advancement.
●Networking: Facilitate meaningful connections among leaders, innovators, and decision-makers across sectors.
●Empowerment: Elevate and amplify women’s voices and leadership across economic and policy spheres.
●Knowledge Sharing: Exchange global insights, research, and strategies for advancing women’s economic inclusion.
Expected Outcomes
●Launch of a national/regional financial literacy campaign.
●New strategic partnerships.
●Stronger engagement between generations around economic planning and opportunity.
●Enhanced visibility of Kuwait as a hub for inclusive economic dialogue.
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