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UAE Luxury and Ultra-Luxury Car Rental Interest Grows Across Supercars, SUVs and Performance Models, dubizzle Data Shows
(MENAFN- Bayut) DUBAI, UAE – 7 October 2026: Interest in Luxury and Ultra-Luxury car rentals across the UAE is gaining momentum, with consumers exploring a diverse range of vehicles, from high-performance supercars and flagship SUVs to luxury sports cars and convertibles, according to the latest data from dubizzle Cars.
An analysis of rental listing views on dubizzle, comparing September with August 2026, shows growing interest across both the Luxury and Ultra-Luxury segments. While established models such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Porsche 911 and Land Rover Range Rover attracted significant attention, several other models recorded particularly strong month-on-month growth.
The findings highlight the variety of premium vehicles consumers are exploring when considering rentals in the UAE, whether for a special occasion, a weekend drive or the flexibility of experiencing a luxury vehicle without a long-term ownership commitment.
Ultra-Luxury rentals record strongest category growth
The Ultra-Luxury rental category, comprising vehicles with daily rental rates above AED 1,000, recorded 97,600 ad views in September, representing a 33% increase compared with August, making it the fastest-growing rental category.
Among individual models, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan recorded the highest month-on-month growth in ad views, increasing by 45%. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class followed with 39%, while the Lamborghini Urus recorded a 38.8% increase.
The Porsche 911 also attracted growing attention, with views increasing by 37.3%, followed by the Lamborghini Revuelto at 33.5% and the Lamborghini Huracan at 31%.
In terms of overall volume, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class generated the highest number of views within the category, highlighting its continued appeal among users exploring ultra-luxury rentals.
Luxury rentals see growing interest in performance models and SUVs
The Luxury rental category, comprising vehicles with daily rental rates between AED 500 and AED 1,000, recorded over 105,500 ad views, representing a 21% month-on-month increase.
Among the models highlighted, the Mercedes-AMG GT recorded the strongest growth, with views increasing by 95%, followed by the Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class at 86.5% and the BMW X6 at 60%.
The Nissan Patrol also recorded a notable increase of 40%, while the Chevrolet Corvette saw views rise by 30%, and the Land Rover Range Rover recorded a 23% increase.
These trends point to interest across different vehicle types, with performance-oriented models attracting attention alongside premium SUVs that offer a combination of comfort, space and versatility.
What the data tells renters
The September data highlights the breadth of premium vehicles consumers are exploring on dubizzle. For those interested in performance and driving experiences, models such as the Mercedes-AMG GT, Porsche 911 and Lamborghini Revuelto offer a range of options.
Meanwhile, SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Urus and Land Rover Range Rover continue to feature prominently in rental searches, reflecting the variety of premium vehicles available to consumers.
Sherif Magdy, Director of Sales at dubizzle Cars, said:
“The latest data shows that interest in premium car rentals in the UAE extends across a wide range of vehicles, from high-performance sports cars to luxury SUVs. People choose to rent for different reasons, whether to experience a particular model, mark a special occasion or enjoy the flexibility of driving a premium vehicle without a long-term ownership commitment. What we are seeing reflects the importance of choice in the rental market, allowing consumers to find a vehicle that suits their preferences and needs at a particular time.”
As the UAE's rental market continues to evolve, the latest dubizzle Cars data highlights how premium mobility offers consumers greater flexibility and choice. From performance cars to flagship SUVs and convertibles, renters can explore different driving experiences while avoiding the commitment of ownership.
Disclaimer: Ad views represent user interest in rental listings and do not necessarily indicate completed bookings or rentals. The data therefore provides an indication of what consumers are exploring on the platform rather than a measure of completed rental transactions.
–Ends–
An analysis of rental listing views on dubizzle, comparing September with August 2026, shows growing interest across both the Luxury and Ultra-Luxury segments. While established models such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Porsche 911 and Land Rover Range Rover attracted significant attention, several other models recorded particularly strong month-on-month growth.
The findings highlight the variety of premium vehicles consumers are exploring when considering rentals in the UAE, whether for a special occasion, a weekend drive or the flexibility of experiencing a luxury vehicle without a long-term ownership commitment.
Ultra-Luxury rentals record strongest category growth
The Ultra-Luxury rental category, comprising vehicles with daily rental rates above AED 1,000, recorded 97,600 ad views in September, representing a 33% increase compared with August, making it the fastest-growing rental category.
Among individual models, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan recorded the highest month-on-month growth in ad views, increasing by 45%. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class followed with 39%, while the Lamborghini Urus recorded a 38.8% increase.
The Porsche 911 also attracted growing attention, with views increasing by 37.3%, followed by the Lamborghini Revuelto at 33.5% and the Lamborghini Huracan at 31%.
In terms of overall volume, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class generated the highest number of views within the category, highlighting its continued appeal among users exploring ultra-luxury rentals.
Luxury rentals see growing interest in performance models and SUVs
The Luxury rental category, comprising vehicles with daily rental rates between AED 500 and AED 1,000, recorded over 105,500 ad views, representing a 21% month-on-month increase.
Among the models highlighted, the Mercedes-AMG GT recorded the strongest growth, with views increasing by 95%, followed by the Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class at 86.5% and the BMW X6 at 60%.
The Nissan Patrol also recorded a notable increase of 40%, while the Chevrolet Corvette saw views rise by 30%, and the Land Rover Range Rover recorded a 23% increase.
These trends point to interest across different vehicle types, with performance-oriented models attracting attention alongside premium SUVs that offer a combination of comfort, space and versatility.
What the data tells renters
The September data highlights the breadth of premium vehicles consumers are exploring on dubizzle. For those interested in performance and driving experiences, models such as the Mercedes-AMG GT, Porsche 911 and Lamborghini Revuelto offer a range of options.
Meanwhile, SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Urus and Land Rover Range Rover continue to feature prominently in rental searches, reflecting the variety of premium vehicles available to consumers.
Sherif Magdy, Director of Sales at dubizzle Cars, said:
“The latest data shows that interest in premium car rentals in the UAE extends across a wide range of vehicles, from high-performance sports cars to luxury SUVs. People choose to rent for different reasons, whether to experience a particular model, mark a special occasion or enjoy the flexibility of driving a premium vehicle without a long-term ownership commitment. What we are seeing reflects the importance of choice in the rental market, allowing consumers to find a vehicle that suits their preferences and needs at a particular time.”
As the UAE's rental market continues to evolve, the latest dubizzle Cars data highlights how premium mobility offers consumers greater flexibility and choice. From performance cars to flagship SUVs and convertibles, renters can explore different driving experiences while avoiding the commitment of ownership.
Disclaimer: Ad views represent user interest in rental listings and do not necessarily indicate completed bookings or rentals. The data therefore provides an indication of what consumers are exploring on the platform rather than a measure of completed rental transactions.
–Ends–
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