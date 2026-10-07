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Joramco Named Middle East & Africa MRO of the Year at the 2026 Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 7 October 2026 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has been named Middle East & Africa MRO of the Year at the 2026 Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards, recognizing the company’s continued contribution to the region’s aviation and MRO industry.
The Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards recognize leading companies and individuals across the global aviation, aerospace, and finance sectors, highlighting achievements and contributions that have shaped the industry over the past year. Joramco was previously named Middle East & Africa MRO of the Year in 2023, further reflecting its strong standing among the region’s leading MRO providers and its continued engagement with customers and industry partners across international markets.
Commenting on the recognition, Jeff Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer – DAE Engineering, said, “Being named Middle East & Africa MRO of the Year is a strong recognition of Joramco’s position as a leading MRO provider in the region. Under the leadership of DAE, we remain focused on strengthening our capabilities, advancing our technical expertise, and building the partnerships needed to support the evolving needs of the global aviation industry."
The award was presented during the Airline Economics Middle East & Africa Gala Dinner on 6 October 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, bringing together aviation and aerospace leaders from across the region and beyond. The recognition reinforces Joramco’s commitment to advancing its technical capabilities, strengthening its customer offering, and building on its position as a trusted MRO partner for airlines, lessors, and aviation stakeholders across international markets.
The Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards recognize leading companies and individuals across the global aviation, aerospace, and finance sectors, highlighting achievements and contributions that have shaped the industry over the past year. Joramco was previously named Middle East & Africa MRO of the Year in 2023, further reflecting its strong standing among the region’s leading MRO providers and its continued engagement with customers and industry partners across international markets.
Commenting on the recognition, Jeff Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer – DAE Engineering, said, “Being named Middle East & Africa MRO of the Year is a strong recognition of Joramco’s position as a leading MRO provider in the region. Under the leadership of DAE, we remain focused on strengthening our capabilities, advancing our technical expertise, and building the partnerships needed to support the evolving needs of the global aviation industry."
The award was presented during the Airline Economics Middle East & Africa Gala Dinner on 6 October 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, bringing together aviation and aerospace leaders from across the region and beyond. The recognition reinforces Joramco’s commitment to advancing its technical capabilities, strengthening its customer offering, and building on its position as a trusted MRO partner for airlines, lessors, and aviation stakeholders across international markets.
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