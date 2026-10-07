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Titan Mining Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:18 AM EST - Titan Mining Corporation: Announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Empire State Mines, LLC, and the U.S. Department of the Army have executed a term sheet establishing the principal commercial terms for an Enhanced Use Lease to develop a critical minerals processing facility on U.S. Army property. Titan Mining Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $3.41.
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