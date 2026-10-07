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Vienna House by Wyndham Debuts in Frankfurt, Germany
(MENAFN- Alto ) New Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South brings a distinctive full-service lifestyle experience to the city’s vibrant south bank, further expanding the brand’s global portfolio
Caption: The rooftop restaurant and bar of Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South, showcasing panoramic skyline views.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (6th October, 2026) – Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South has opened in Frankfurt’s Sachsenhausen district, bringing the brand’s distinctive European blend of local character, relaxed hospitality and its spirit of endless exploration, to one of Germany’s most vibrant business and cultural hubs.
Located in Frankfurt’s vibrant Sachsenhausen district on the south bank of the Main River, Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South offers 104 thoughtfully designed rooms close to the city’s financial centre, cultural landmarks and international airport. Known for its restaurant, The Blasky, the hotel blends local character with contemporary comfort. The hotel features a rooftop bar with skyline views, a full-service restaurant, seven meeting rooms and new wellness facilities, further strengthening Vienna House by Wyndham’s growing presence across the DACH region.
“Frankfurt is a city that brings people, ideas and opportunities together, making it one of Europe’s most dynamic destinations for both business and leisure travel. The opening of Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South reflects our commitment to growing Vienna House in sought-after markets while celebrating the individuality of each hotel. By combining the property's local character with Wyndham’s global reach, powerful distribution network and loyalty programme, we are creating more opportunities for guests to discover, connect and explore.”
Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Originally transformed from an office building in 2019, the property now enters a new era as Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South, blending architectural heritage, contemporary design and the strength of Wyndham’s global hospitality network.
Bringing Vienna's Endless Exploration brand promise to life, the hotel invites guests to connect with the building’s unique story. Historic photographs, original plans and archives tracing its transformation are showcased throughout the property, complemented by a curated collection of travel photography from team members. Together, they create an authentic sense of place that celebrates curiosity, discovery and the journeys that connect people and destinations.
The meeting area continues this story. The Alexander boardroom is named after Alexander Tesler, the building's architect, developer and owner. It features his original two-tonne marble conference table from his former office, which travelled with him from the Philippines to Germany, reflecting the personal journeys and international connections that form part of the hotel's identity.
“Having previously worked with the Vienna House by Wyndham brand, I have experienced first-hand, how its individual character and approach to storytelling can turn a stay into a distinct experience. At Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South, our ambition is to bring that philosophy to life in a way that feels authentic and unmistakably connected to the building's own history. From the traces of its transformation over the years to our new meeting and event spaces and a rooftop well known across the region for its skyline views and restaurant, every element is designed to encourage guests to connect and experience Frankfurt from a different perspective. We look forward to welcoming international travellers and local guests alike, creating memorable moments that extend well beyond an overnight stay.”
Tim Lichtenberg, Managing Director, Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South
The hotel’s full-service restaurant, The Blasky, serves regional à la carte cuisine, complemented by a sharing concept and a daily breakfast buffet. The rooftop bars overlooking Frankfurt’s skyline offers relaxed settings for cocktails, drinks and social gatherings, inviting guests, local residents and visitors to unwind while taking in the city views. Additional amenities include a lobby mini market, on-site parking for cars and bicycles, and new fitness and sauna facilities introduced as part of the brand conversion. For meetings, conferences and private functions, the hotel offers seven flexible meeting rooms for up to 200 guests. These include the Palmengarten, named after Frankfurt's famous botanical garden, where lush plants and palm trees flow seamlessly onto an adjoining terrace.
The hotel currently offers 104 rooms, including suites and loft-style accommodation, with a significant enhancement programme underway. As part of the project, approximately 700 square metres of previously unused space is being reimagined to expand the lobby and meeting areas. Future enhancements will also include upgrades to the outdoor garden and the addition of 35 rooms by the end of 2027, increasing the hotel’s inventory to 139 rooms and suites while maintaining the property's distinctive design character.
The opening marks another milestone in the international growth of Vienna House by Wyndham. Earlier this year, Vienna House by Wyndham expanded into Vietnam with the opening of Vienna House by Wyndham Charm Long Hai, a five-star beachfront resort in the coastal town of Long Hai. The brand has also recently announced its planned entry into India with the signing of Vienna House Easy Vrindavan, a 100-room hotel expected to open in 2029 and Turkiye later this year. Together, these developments underline the brand’s growing international appeal and its ability to bring its European-inspired lifestyle experience to distinctive destinations around the world.
In Frankfurt, the addition of Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South reinforces Wyndham’s growing presence across the Frankfurt Rhine-Main region. Alongside properties such as Wyndham Frankfurt Niederrad, Aspire Frankfurt Airport, Trademark Collection by Wyndham and Dolce by Wyndham Bad Nauheim, the hotel reflects Wyndham’s continued investment in offering a diverse portfolio of brands and experiences in one of Germany’s key gateway destinations.
Guests at Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South can participate in Wyndham Rewards, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ global loyalty programme, which enables members to earn and redeem points at participating hotels around the world. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.
Caption: The rooftop restaurant and bar of Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South, showcasing panoramic skyline views.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (6th October, 2026) – Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South has opened in Frankfurt’s Sachsenhausen district, bringing the brand’s distinctive European blend of local character, relaxed hospitality and its spirit of endless exploration, to one of Germany’s most vibrant business and cultural hubs.
Located in Frankfurt’s vibrant Sachsenhausen district on the south bank of the Main River, Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South offers 104 thoughtfully designed rooms close to the city’s financial centre, cultural landmarks and international airport. Known for its restaurant, The Blasky, the hotel blends local character with contemporary comfort. The hotel features a rooftop bar with skyline views, a full-service restaurant, seven meeting rooms and new wellness facilities, further strengthening Vienna House by Wyndham’s growing presence across the DACH region.
“Frankfurt is a city that brings people, ideas and opportunities together, making it one of Europe’s most dynamic destinations for both business and leisure travel. The opening of Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South reflects our commitment to growing Vienna House in sought-after markets while celebrating the individuality of each hotel. By combining the property's local character with Wyndham’s global reach, powerful distribution network and loyalty programme, we are creating more opportunities for guests to discover, connect and explore.”
Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Originally transformed from an office building in 2019, the property now enters a new era as Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South, blending architectural heritage, contemporary design and the strength of Wyndham’s global hospitality network.
Bringing Vienna's Endless Exploration brand promise to life, the hotel invites guests to connect with the building’s unique story. Historic photographs, original plans and archives tracing its transformation are showcased throughout the property, complemented by a curated collection of travel photography from team members. Together, they create an authentic sense of place that celebrates curiosity, discovery and the journeys that connect people and destinations.
The meeting area continues this story. The Alexander boardroom is named after Alexander Tesler, the building's architect, developer and owner. It features his original two-tonne marble conference table from his former office, which travelled with him from the Philippines to Germany, reflecting the personal journeys and international connections that form part of the hotel's identity.
“Having previously worked with the Vienna House by Wyndham brand, I have experienced first-hand, how its individual character and approach to storytelling can turn a stay into a distinct experience. At Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South, our ambition is to bring that philosophy to life in a way that feels authentic and unmistakably connected to the building's own history. From the traces of its transformation over the years to our new meeting and event spaces and a rooftop well known across the region for its skyline views and restaurant, every element is designed to encourage guests to connect and experience Frankfurt from a different perspective. We look forward to welcoming international travellers and local guests alike, creating memorable moments that extend well beyond an overnight stay.”
Tim Lichtenberg, Managing Director, Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South
The hotel’s full-service restaurant, The Blasky, serves regional à la carte cuisine, complemented by a sharing concept and a daily breakfast buffet. The rooftop bars overlooking Frankfurt’s skyline offers relaxed settings for cocktails, drinks and social gatherings, inviting guests, local residents and visitors to unwind while taking in the city views. Additional amenities include a lobby mini market, on-site parking for cars and bicycles, and new fitness and sauna facilities introduced as part of the brand conversion. For meetings, conferences and private functions, the hotel offers seven flexible meeting rooms for up to 200 guests. These include the Palmengarten, named after Frankfurt's famous botanical garden, where lush plants and palm trees flow seamlessly onto an adjoining terrace.
The hotel currently offers 104 rooms, including suites and loft-style accommodation, with a significant enhancement programme underway. As part of the project, approximately 700 square metres of previously unused space is being reimagined to expand the lobby and meeting areas. Future enhancements will also include upgrades to the outdoor garden and the addition of 35 rooms by the end of 2027, increasing the hotel’s inventory to 139 rooms and suites while maintaining the property's distinctive design character.
The opening marks another milestone in the international growth of Vienna House by Wyndham. Earlier this year, Vienna House by Wyndham expanded into Vietnam with the opening of Vienna House by Wyndham Charm Long Hai, a five-star beachfront resort in the coastal town of Long Hai. The brand has also recently announced its planned entry into India with the signing of Vienna House Easy Vrindavan, a 100-room hotel expected to open in 2029 and Turkiye later this year. Together, these developments underline the brand’s growing international appeal and its ability to bring its European-inspired lifestyle experience to distinctive destinations around the world.
In Frankfurt, the addition of Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South reinforces Wyndham’s growing presence across the Frankfurt Rhine-Main region. Alongside properties such as Wyndham Frankfurt Niederrad, Aspire Frankfurt Airport, Trademark Collection by Wyndham and Dolce by Wyndham Bad Nauheim, the hotel reflects Wyndham’s continued investment in offering a diverse portfolio of brands and experiences in one of Germany’s key gateway destinations.
Guests at Vienna House by Wyndham Frankfurt South can participate in Wyndham Rewards, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ global loyalty programme, which enables members to earn and redeem points at participating hotels around the world. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.
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