Meenakshi (India) Limited Announces Sub-Division of Equity Shares to Enhance Tradability

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Each ₹10 share to become two ₹5 shares; record date set for October 30, 2026

Chennai, September 30, 2026: Meenakshi (India) Limited (BSE: 544831, Symbol: MEEIND; Calcutta Stock Exchange: 23128) today announced that its Board of Directors has fixed Friday, October 30, 2026 as the record date for the sub-division of the Company's equity shares. Under the sub-division, each equity share of face value ₹10 will be split into two equity shares of face value ₹5 each, fully paid-up.

Background: recent BSE listing BSE approved the Company's direct listing on the Main Board effective July 22, 2026, and trading began on July 28, 2026. The stock opened at ₹281.99, and the Company remains listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange. The listing was a direct listing and not an IPO.

Rationale The sub-division is intended to make the Company’s equity shares more liquid and affordable, encouraging greater participation from retail investors and widening the Company’s shareholder base. The Board believes that the sub-division is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

What it means for shareholders

•More shares: Every shareholder on the record date will hold two shares for each share held before. For example, 100 shares of ₹10 face value become 200 shares of ₹5 face value.

•Lower face value: Face value per share moves from ₹10 to ₹5.

•Same ownership: Shareholders' proportionate ownership in the Company is unchanged.

Key dates

MilestoneDate

Disclosure of proposalAugust 31, 2026

Shareholder approval (AGM)Monday, September 28, 2026

Intimation to stock exchangesWednesday, September 30, 2026

Record dateFriday, October 30, 2026

Further details on implementation will be communicated through the stock exchanges as required.

Management Comment Commenting on the development, Mr. Ashutosh Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, Meenakshi India Limited, said: "Meenakshi India has built a strong base of investors who share our long-term vision. This stock split is a step towards making our shares more accessible to a wider set of investors, especially retail shareholders. We believe it will improve liquidity in the stock and let more investors take part in the Company's growth journey.”

About Meenakshi (India) Limited

Meenakshi (India) Limited (CIN: L74300TN1987PLC014678) is an apparel manufacturer and exporter headquartered in Chennai and listed on BSE and the Calcutta Stock Exchange. The Company is committed to delivering value to its shareholders and to transparent communication with the investment community.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at

Investor Contact

Kanchan Rathi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Meenakshi (India) Limited

New No. 29/16, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai – 600 014

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. It is based on the Company's regulatory intimation dated September 30, 2026.





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