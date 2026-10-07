Belgian Universities Admit Hundreds Of Azerbaijani Students Every Year Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Belgian universities admit dozens, even hundreds, of Azerbaijani students every year, Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Julien de Fraipont, said on Wednesday during a briefing dedicated to the Study in Europe Fair, which will be held on October 10–11 in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The ambassador noted that although Belgium is a small country, it possesses a strong university system. He highlighted the wide range of specializations, as well as the educational and research opportunities, available at KU Leuven, Ghent University, the University of Antwerp, and the University of Brussels.

According to de Fraipont, there is also an active network of Belgian university alumni in Azerbaijan, and the embassy supports the activities of this network.

"Studying in Belgium offers an experience that goes beyond mere academic opportunities. We offer a multilingual and international environment. While studying in Belgium, you are close to European Union institutions, NATO, and numerous international companies and organizations. I believe this enriches the educational experience," the ambassador remarked.

He added that Belgium's well-developed transport links allow students to easily travel to other European countries.

The ambassador noted that the Belgian Embassy would provide information about educational opportunities in the country at the exhibition. Representatives from UCLL University of Applied Sciences will also be attending the event in person.

He invited Azerbaijani youth to participate in the exhibition and learn about educational opportunities in Belgium.