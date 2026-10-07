Artelo Biosciences Selected For Its First-Ever Company Presentation At BIO-Europe 2026 To Showcase Clinical Progress And Expanding Potential Of Its Novel FABP5 Inhibitor Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation to feature results from first clinical study of ART26.12 and highlight the potential of FABP5 inhibition across multiple indications

BIO-Europe provides a key platform to advance ongoing discussions and expand partnering opportunities across Artelo's growing portfolio

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL) (“Artelo” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with obesity, cancer, pain, dermatologic and neurological conditions, today announced that it has been selected to deliver a company presentation at BIO-Europe 2026, being held November 9-11, 2026, in Cologne, Germany. Artelo will be presenting at 4:15pm CET on November 10th and this will be Artelo's first company presentation at BIO-Europe.

The award of the presentation comes at an important point in the advancement of Artelo's pipeline, following favorable clinical and nonclinical data reported across multiple programs this year. Artelo intends to use BIO-Europe to continue its business development outreach with interested potential partners and to open new conversations around both its clinical-stage and earlier-stage assets.

Artelo's participation at BIO-Europe follows a series of clinical and nonclinical developments featuring its ART26.12 program, including:



FABP5 – Novel Therapeutic Target: ART26.12 is designed to inhibit fatty acid binding protein 5 (“FABP5”), an emerging therapeutic target that Artelo believes has potential applications in peripheral neuropathy, osteoarthritis and other pain-related conditions.

ART26.12 – Single Ascending Dose study: Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile across all cohorts, with linear, dose-proportional pharmacokinetics. Separately reported human metabolite data demonstrated favorable drug metabolism characteristics.

ART26.12 – Preliminary Food Effect study: Results from healthy volunteers who received ART26.12 under fasted and under fed (low-fat and high-fat) conditions suggest the FABP5 inhibitor can be dosed effectively thereby potentially providing versatility in dosing regimens depending upon the indication.

ART26.12 – Peripheral Neuropathy: In five nonclinical studies, ART26.12 showed both the potential to treat painful neuropathies associated with diabetes or chemotherapy and to prevent its occurrence when dosed concurrently with two commonly used chemotherapies, paclitaxel and oxaliplatin, known to cause high incidences of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). ART26.12 – Osteoarthritis (OA): A nonclinical OA study demonstrated that oral administration of ART26.12 significantly reduced OA-associated pain over a 4-week period, demonstrating efficacy comparable to naproxen. ART26.12 produced distinct changes in endocannabinoids and other related bioactive lipids and proteins compared to naproxen, supporting a novel mechanism of action for ART26.12. Animals treated with ART26.12 exhibited significantly less stomach tissue damage, including non-glandular hyperkeratosis, compared to those receiving naproxen.



Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Artelo Biosciences, Andrew Yates, Ph.D., will deliver the Company's presentation at BIO-Europe. Dr. Yates also plans to meet with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to seek to establish relationships with prospective partners, particularly in the areas of pain and inflammation.

“BIO-Europe brings together many of the organizations that are actively searching for differentiated programs in the areas where we are generating data,” said Dr. Yates.“While we are grateful to feature our clinical experience with the first selective FABP5 inhibitor to enter the clinic, we also expect to advance our business development outreach with interested potential partners during BIO-Europe, and to show the breadth of what we have built across our wider portfolio in pain, cancer cachexia, and obesity.”

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies interested in meeting with Dr. Yates and learning more about Artelo's programs are encouraged to request a meeting through the BIO-Europe partnering portal, which is now open. Artelo looks forward to meeting with both existing and prospective partners in Cologne as the Company continues to evaluate partnering opportunities across its portfolio.

About ART26.12

ART26.12, Artelo's lead Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor, is under development as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic, initially for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. Human studies with ART26.12 have demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events, as well as predictable, linear pharmacokinetics and dosing flexibility in both fed and fasted states. Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids important to normal cellular function. In addition to ART26.12, Artelo's extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs has shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, psoriasis, and anxiety disorders.

About BIO-Europe

BIO-Europe is one of the life sciences industry's leading partnering conferences. The 2025 event drew participation from 3,252 companies across 60 countries, who held more than 32,500 one-to-one partnering meetings. Company presentations are awarded by a selection committee of venture investors, biotech entrepreneurs and industry professionals, and BIO-Europe reports that presenting companies receive up to 20% more meeting requests than other attendees.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in obesity, anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, and commercial expertise to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth or partnering opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to,“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital in the future; the inherent uncertainties of preclinical and clinical research, including the possibility that results observed in nonclinical animal models may not be predictive of, or replicated in, human clinical trials; the preliminary nature of the study results described in this press release, which remain subject to completion of the full analysis; the early stage of our obesity research program; the uncertainty of patent protection and the potential for intellectual property challenges; the highly competitive nature of the pharmaceutical industry, including the GLP-1, obesity and combination therapy markets; the risk that third-party market projections may not materialize or that the Company may not be able to participate in projected market opportunities; the timing, content and availability of the Company's presentation at BIO-Europe; and our ability to enter into partnering or licensing arrangements on acceptable terms, or at all. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

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