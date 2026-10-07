DFW Voters Name Highland Homes Top Winner For 5Th Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a fifth year, Highland Homes has been named a gold award winner in the best homebuilder category in the Dallas Morning News Best in DFW People's Choice Awards.

Nominations for the awards were accepted from the public earlier this year, with those receiving the most votes named finalists. The public could then vote on their favorites across 129 categories in the finals round this summer. Highland Homes won gold in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 and a silver award in 2025 in the category of Best Homebuilder.

“Our roots are in Dallas-Fort Worth, so this is especially meaningful,” said Aaron Graham, CEO of Highland Homes.“We've been here more than 40 years, and our company has grown with the region. This win feels like as much an honor for Highland Homes as it is to be asked to build a second, third and even fourth home for our buyers, and then have them refer their friends and family members to us.”

Siblings Rod Sanders and Jean Ann Brock started Highland Homes in 1985, building their first home in 1986 in Rowlett, Texas. By 1992, Highland Homes was closing 1,000 homes annually. Today, Highland Homes is ranked No. 29 in the nation by Builder Magazine and closes on nearly 3,000 homes annually.

“I think our simple formula of putting customers and employees first from the very beginning has fueled our success,” Graham said of the company, which became employee-owned in 2015.“Our success is measured in how much we have taken care of our customers. The resulting growth is a by-product of this culture.”

Highland Homes builds in more than 100 communities across Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, including 44 communities in DFW. The company is also expanding its role in community self-development, with developments underway in the Dallas, Houston and Austin markets. For buyers seeking an elevated level of luxury and personalization, Highland Homes opened Huntington Homes in 1991. Huntington currently offers homes priced into the millions in four communities.

In addition to the Dallas Morning News honor, Highland Homes has been named a Best of the Best award winner three times by the Houston Chronicle and a Readers' Choice award winner by the San Antonio Express-News three times. It's an 11-time People's Choice Builder of the Year, presented by the Dallas Builders Association McSAM Awards. Highland Homes was also named a certified Great Place To Work® in 2025.

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Founded in 1985, Highland Homes is an employee-owned company and one of the largest, most trusted single-family homebuilders in the nation. Building nearly 3,500 homes across Texas each year, Highland is known for award-winning architecture, quality craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Highland is an 11-time People's Choice Builder of the Year, a multi-time Home of the Year recipient, and has been honored by the Dallas Morning News as Best Builder and Best Luxury Builder. In 2025, Highland ranked No. 6 on Home Builder Executive's list of the largest private homebuilders in the U.S. and is proudly Great Place To Work® Certified. Huntington Homes, Highland's luxury homebuilding brand, offers multimillion-dollar homes in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. For more information, visit