Integrity Care Group Enters Two New States And Strengthens Core Market With Acquisition Of 15 Nextcare Clinics Now Offers Access To High-Quality Healthcare In 100 Clinics Across Five States
|State
|City
|Address
| Missouri
|Columbia
| 202 E. Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203
|Lee's Summit
| 2741 NE McBaine Dr., Lee's Summit, MO 64064
|Liberty
| 1860 N. Church Rd., Liberty, MO 64068
|Kansas City
| 10015 N. Ambassador Dr., Kansas City, MO 64153
| Nebraska
|Lincoln
| 110 N. 66th St., Lincoln, NE 68505
|Papillion
| 8419 S. 73rd Plaza, Papillion, NE 6804
| Oklahoma
|Del City
| 5300 SE 29th St., Del City, OK 73115
|Lawton
| 3428 NW Cache Rd., Lawton, OK 73505
|Newcastle
| 1000 NW 32nd St., Newcastle, OK 73065
|Yukon
| 301 S. Mustang Rd., Yukon, OK 73099
|Midwest City
| 9917 SE 15th St., Midwest City, OK 73130
|Moore
| 2109 S. Santa Fe Ave., Moore, OK 73160
|Norman
| 334 12th Ave. SE, Norman, OK 73071
|Oklahoma City
| 3617 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
|Oklahoma City
| 10701 N. Rockwell Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Integrity Urgent Care increases access to urgent care, enhanced virtual health visits, streamlined post-acute care, laboratory services and dedicated practitioner support for everyday and seasonal needs. Services include urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine, virtual counseling, and STI screening. The clinics also provide on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week, or schedule their appointments online for added convenience.
For more information, visit IntegrityCareGroup.com, or find your nearest Integrity Urgent Care clinic at IntegrityUC.com/locations.
Integrity Care Group NextCare Acquisition Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What did Integrity Care Group acquire from NextCare?
- 15 NextCare clinics across Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska Acquisition completed September 30, 2026 Expands Integrity Care Group from three states to five Brings the organization's footprint to 100 locations
Where are the 15 NextCare clinics Integrity Care Group acquired?
- Nine clinics in Oklahoma Four clinics in Missouri Two clinics in Nebraska Missouri and Nebraska are new markets for Integrity Care Group Oklahoma locations add density to its existing network
Will anything change for patients at the acquired clinics?
- Clinics will continue serving patients under their existing names during the initial integration period No immediate changes to services or patient experience Approximately 200 additional clinic employees are now part of Integrity Care Group's broader network
How will Integrity Care Group invest in the acquired clinics and markets?
- Facility improvements New diagnostic equipment Expanded laboratory capabilities More integrated medical-record and operating systems Integrity Care Group expects to continue investing across these markets as it expands access to care and evaluates future growth opportunities
What is Integrity Urgent Care?
- Integrity Urgent Care is Integrity Care Group's network of walk-in clinics, providing care you can count on
- Provides convenient care for everyday and seasonal health needs Services include urgent care, x-rays, laboratory testing, EKGs and other in-person and virtual care options Clinics are open seven days a week
About Integrity Care Group
Founded in 2011, Integrity Care Group serves patients, employers and healthcare partners across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska with 100 locations and more than 1,300 employees. We believe quality care should be accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live or work. For patients, we offer in person and virtual urgent care, virtual primary care and virtual behavioral health. For employers and facilities, we provide occupational medicine and post-acute care. Integrity Care Group is a Goldman Sachs Sustainable Investment Fund company. To learn more, visit IntegrityCareGroup.com.
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