Integrity Care Group Enters Two New States And Strengthens Core Market With Acquisition Of 15 Nextcare Clinics Now Offers Access To High-Quality Healthcare In 100 Clinics Across Five States

Key facts of this press release:



Integrity Care Group acquired 15 NextCare clinics across Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska on September 30, 2026

Missouri and Nebraska become new states in Integrity Care Group's growing healthcare network, expanding its footprint from three states to five

Acquired clinics will transition to the Integrity Urgent Care brand later this year; approximately 200 clinic employees joined Integrity Care Group, with no immediate changes to services or patient experience Planned investments include facility upgrades, new diagnostic equipment, laboratory services and medical-record capabilities

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Care Group, a multi-state healthcare organization providing urgent care, virtual primary care, virtual behavioral health, occupational medicine and post-acute care, today announced the completed acquisition of 15 NextCare clinics across Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska.

The acquisition, which accelerates the company's rapid multi-state growth plans, comes less than six weeks after Integrity Care Group announced the unification of Xpress Wellness and its regional network of walk-in clinics under the Integrity name. It expands the organization into Missouri and Nebraska for the first time, strengthens its Oklahoma presence, and brings its overall footprint to 100 locations across five states. Approximately 200 clinic employees associated with the acquired operations have become part of Integrity Care Group's broader network.

Integrity Care Group plans to invest in the acquired clinics through facility improvements, refreshed branding, community marketing, clinical diagnostic equipment, expanded laboratory capabilities and more integrated medical-record and operating systems. The investments are intended to support care teams with consistent infrastructure and strengthen connectivity across the organization.

“Over the course of just several weeks, we've unified our organization under the Integrity name and expanded our footprint into two additional states,” said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Care Group.“That momentum reflects both the strength of our platform and our commitment to growing where we can make a meaningful difference for patients, employers and communities. We're excited to welcome these teams into Integrity Care Group and continue investing in the people, facilities and capabilities that support care across these markets as we grow.”

The acquired clinic locations, which are expected to transition to the Integrity Urgent Care brand in late 2026, include: