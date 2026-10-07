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Integrity Care Group Enters Two New States And Strengthens Core Market With Acquisition Of 15 Nextcare Clinics Now Offers Access To High-Quality Healthcare In 100 Clinics Across Five States


2026-10-07 09:05:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition follows the recent unification of Xpress Wellness and Integrity Urgent Care under a single masterbrand – Integrity Care Group

Key facts of this press release:

  • Integrity Care Group acquired 15 NextCare clinics across Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska on September 30, 2026
  • Missouri and Nebraska become new states in Integrity Care Group's growing healthcare network, expanding its footprint from three states to five
  • Acquired clinics will transition to the Integrity Urgent Care brand later this year; approximately 200 clinic employees joined Integrity Care Group, with no immediate changes to services or patient experience
  • Planned investments include facility upgrades, new diagnostic equipment, laboratory services and medical-record capabilities

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Care Group, a multi-state healthcare organization providing urgent care, virtual primary care, virtual behavioral health, occupational medicine and post-acute care, today announced the completed acquisition of 15 NextCare clinics across Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska.

The acquisition, which accelerates the company's rapid multi-state growth plans, comes less than six weeks after Integrity Care Group announced the unification of Xpress Wellness and its regional network of walk-in clinics under the Integrity name. It expands the organization into Missouri and Nebraska for the first time, strengthens its Oklahoma presence, and brings its overall footprint to 100 locations across five states. Approximately 200 clinic employees associated with the acquired operations have become part of Integrity Care Group's broader network.

Integrity Care Group plans to invest in the acquired clinics through facility improvements, refreshed branding, community marketing, clinical diagnostic equipment, expanded laboratory capabilities and more integrated medical-record and operating systems. The investments are intended to support care teams with consistent infrastructure and strengthen connectivity across the organization.

“Over the course of just several weeks, we've unified our organization under the Integrity name and expanded our footprint into two additional states,” said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Care Group.“That momentum reflects both the strength of our platform and our commitment to growing where we can make a meaningful difference for patients, employers and communities. We're excited to welcome these teams into Integrity Care Group and continue investing in the people, facilities and capabilities that support care across these markets as we grow.”

The acquired clinic locations, which are expected to transition to the Integrity Urgent Care brand in late 2026, include:

State City Address
Missouri
Columbia 202 E. Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203
Lee's Summit 2741 NE McBaine Dr., Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Liberty 1860 N. Church Rd., Liberty, MO 64068
Kansas City 10015 N. Ambassador Dr., Kansas City, MO 64153
Nebraska
Lincoln 110 N. 66th St., Lincoln, NE 68505
Papillion 8419 S. 73rd Plaza, Papillion, NE 6804
Oklahoma
Del City 5300 SE 29th St., Del City, OK 73115
Lawton 3428 NW Cache Rd., Lawton, OK 73505
Newcastle 1000 NW 32nd St., Newcastle, OK 73065
Yukon 301 S. Mustang Rd., Yukon, OK 73099
Midwest City 9917 SE 15th St., Midwest City, OK 73130
Moore 2109 S. Santa Fe Ave., Moore, OK 73160
Norman 334 12th Ave. SE, Norman, OK 73071
Oklahoma City 3617 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Oklahoma City 10701 N. Rockwell Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73162


Integrity Urgent Care increases access to urgent care, enhanced virtual health visits, streamlined post-acute care, laboratory services and dedicated practitioner support for everyday and seasonal needs. Services include urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine, virtual counseling, and STI screening. The clinics also provide on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week, or schedule their appointments online for added convenience.

For more information, visit IntegrityCareGroup.com, or find your nearest Integrity Urgent Care clinic at IntegrityUC.com/locations.

Integrity Care Group NextCare Acquisition Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What did Integrity Care Group acquire from NextCare?

  • 15 NextCare clinics across Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska
  • Acquisition completed September 30, 2026
  • Expands Integrity Care Group from three states to five
  • Brings the organization's footprint to 100 locations

Where are the 15 NextCare clinics Integrity Care Group acquired?

  • Nine clinics in Oklahoma
  • Four clinics in Missouri
  • Two clinics in Nebraska
  • Missouri and Nebraska are new markets for Integrity Care Group
  • Oklahoma locations add density to its existing network

Will anything change for patients at the acquired clinics?

  • Clinics will continue serving patients under their existing names during the initial integration period
  • No immediate changes to services or patient experience
  • Approximately 200 additional clinic employees are now part of Integrity Care Group's broader network

How will Integrity Care Group invest in the acquired clinics and markets?

  • Facility improvements
  • New diagnostic equipment
  • Expanded laboratory capabilities
  • More integrated medical-record and operating systems
  • Integrity Care Group expects to continue investing across these markets as it expands access to care and evaluates future growth opportunities

What is Integrity Urgent Care?

  • Integrity Urgent Care is Integrity Care Group's network of walk-in clinics, providing care you can count on
  • Provides convenient care for everyday and seasonal health needs
  • Services include urgent care, x-rays, laboratory testing, EKGs and other in-person and virtual care options
  • Clinics are open seven days a week

About Integrity Care Group
 Founded in 2011, Integrity Care Group serves patients, employers and healthcare partners across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska with 100 locations and more than 1,300 employees. We believe quality care should be accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live or work. For patients, we offer in person and virtual urgent care, virtual primary care and virtual behavioral health. For employers and facilities, we provide occupational medicine and post-acute care. Integrity Care Group is a Goldman Sachs Sustainable Investment Fund company. To learn more, visit IntegrityCareGroup.com.

CONTACT: Integrity Care Group Adam Belmont...

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