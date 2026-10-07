KIMMTRAK Sales Forecast And Market Size Analysis - 2034 Report Tracks Sales Rising From $238.7M (2023) To $310M (2024) As The First Approved TCR Therapy For Cancer Expands Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report Forecasts KIMMTRAK Sales Through 2034 Across the 7MM, Covering Immunocore's First-in-Class Therapy for Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "KIMMTRAK Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report assesses the commercial outlook for KIMMTRAK, Immunocore's bispecific gp100 peptide-HLA-directed CD3 T cell engager. It covers the seven major markets (7MM) over a 2020-2034 study period.

The "KIMMTRAK Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report provides a comprehensive assessment of KIMMTRAK across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Covering the 2020-2034 study period, the report evaluates historical performance, current market adoption, anticipated commercial expansion, and sales forecasts for approved and potential indications, including uveal melanoma and malignant melanoma.

Key Facts



2023 sales: about $238.7 million

2024 sales: about $310 million

Q4 2024 revenue: $84.1 million

H1 2025 net product sales: $191.8 million, including $98.0 million in the three months ended June 2025

US sales (2024): more than $226 million

Global footprint (as of 2024): approved in about 39 countries and launched in 24, including 14 new country launches in 2024 Regulatory approvals: FDA approval in January 2022, followed by EMA authorisation in 2022

A First-in-Class Immunotherapy

KIMMTRAK is the first approved T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy for cancer. It binds the gp100 peptide presented by HLA-A02:01 on tumour cells and CD3 on T cells, redirecting T cells to kill tumour cells. The report describes this as a new immunotherapy class beyond checkpoint inhibitors. KIMMTRAK is approved as monotherapy for HLA-A02:01-positive adults with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).

Growth Drivers

The report identifies five factors behind KIMMTRAK's commercial momentum:



its first-in-class differentiation

the first overall survival improvement demonstrated in mUM, from a pivotal Phase III trial against investigator's choice therapy

consistent sales growth

rapid global expansion high unmet need in a cancer where median overall survival has historically been around 12 months

KIMMTRAK is now considered standard of care in most markets where it has launched.

Clinical and Commercial Considerations

KIMMTRAK is given intravenously, using a step-up dosing regimen followed by weekly dosing. Patients need hospitalisation and monitoring for cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which carries a boxed warning. The report examines these factors alongside pricing, cost per patient, and regional variation.

Competitive Landscape

The report reviews marketed therapies and late-stage emerging therapies in uveal melanoma and malignant melanoma, including their expected launch dates. It also assesses KIMMTRAK's market positioning, strengths, and weaknesses relative to these competitors.

Report Scope

The report covers:



KIMMTRAK's mechanism of action, dosage, and administration

clinical trial status and regulatory milestones

reported and forecast sales by country through 2034

cost estimates and regional pricing variations

patent and generic entry analysis

SWOT analysis and analyst views a competitive assessment of emerging therapies

Country-level forecasts are provided for the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

For more information about this report visit

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