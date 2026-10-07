Cloudera's Premier Data And AI Summit, EVOLVE, Comes To Washington, D.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVOLVE Government Summit will convene public sector and technology leaders to explore how agencies can securely bring AI to data anywhere while maintaining governance and control.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera, the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced the EVOLVE 26 Government Summi, a one-day event on October 29th - bringing together public sector data and AI leaders to explore how government agencies can accelerate AI innovation while addressing the security, governance, and infrastructure requirements of mission-critical data.

As part of Cloudera's global EVOLVE 26 event series, EVOLVE 26 Government Summit will focus specifically on the priorities shaping public sector AI adoption, from modernizing cyber operations and breaking down data silos to supporting JADC2 and turning distributed government data into mission-ready intelligence.

Against this backdrop, General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, former Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and inaugural Commander of U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), will deliver a luminary keynote drawing on four decades of national security leadership to explore how agencies can strengthen cyber resilience, protect critical assets, and stay ahead of evolving threats in the AI era.

Speakers from Cloudera include Charles Sansbury, CEO, Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer, Brian Rosso, Chief Revenue Officer, Ian Brooks, Director Global Industry AI Solutions, Kevin Talbert, Technical Director, Applied AI and Bill Zhang, VP of Product Strategies at Cloudera.

Through these keynotes, technical sessions, demonstrations, and peer networking, attendees will hear from government and technology leaders on topics including:



Bringing AI to Government Data: Advance AI initiatives across hybrid environments while maintaining security, governance, and control.

Turning Data into Mission-Ready Intelligence: Break down silos and transform distributed government data into trusted insights.

Modernizing Cyber Operations: Explore how AI and governed data can strengthen defensive cyber operations and threat prevention. Powering Missions with Trusted Data: Examine how accessible, trusted data can support information sharing and mission outcomes across domains.



“The AI era is raising the stakes for government agencies. As the technology is adopted into mission-critical workflows, agencies need to put sensitive data to work without sacrificing the control and sovereignty their missions require,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera.“The opportunity is to bring the speed and agility of the cloud to data wherever it resides, giving agencies the freedom to innovate while maintaining the control and sovereignty their missions require. EVOLVE 26 DC will bring this community together to exchange practical lessons on how to put that vision into practice and move AI initiatives forward at mission scale.”

Register for EVOLVE 26 Government Summit in DC to learn more and reserve your seat.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, sovereign clouds, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world's largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are the trademarks of their respective owners.

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