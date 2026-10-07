California Resources Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) plans to release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, November 2nd after market hours. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results on Tuesday, November 3rd at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time).
We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: . Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
To participate in CRC's conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access the webcast at . A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 90 days and available on the Investor Relations page at .
About California Resources Corporation
California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company advancing the energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage and other emissions-reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit .
| Contacts:
|
| Daniel Juck
(Investor Relations)
| Hailey Bonus
(Media)
| 818-661-3700
| 714-874-7732
| ...
| ...
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