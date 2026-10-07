Concurrent Technologies Corporation Appoints Marion Kennedy As Vice President, Digital Mission Solutions

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Johnstown, PA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) announced today that Marion Kennedy has joined the company as Vice President, Digital Mission Solutions (DMS).

Kennedy brings extensive leadership experience across technical services, operations, customer delivery, and business growth. Throughout her career, she has led diverse organizations and teams across government, Fortune 500, startup, and mid-sized business environments, with a focus on delivering mission and business results while building strong, engaged teams.

“Marion brings a combination of leadership experience, customer focus, and a genuine commitment to people that will be a tremendous asset to CTC,” said Christopher Hamilton, CTC President & CEO.“I've had the opportunity to work with Marion in the past, and I'm excited to welcome her to CTC. I know the perspective and energy she brings will strengthen our Digital Mission Solutions organization and help us continue creating value for our customers and their missions.”

As Vice President of DMS, Kennedy will lead CTC's digital mission solutions organization, supporting the company's continued growth and delivery of innovative capabilities to its customers.

“I'm excited to join CTC and become part of an organization with such a strong mission and commitment to its people and customers,” said Kennedy.“I look forward to working with the DMS team and the broader CTC organization to build on its strengths and pursue new opportunities to deliver meaningful mission outcomes.”

Kennedy is a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) and Associate Certified Coach (ACC), reflecting her commitment to human-centered leadership and developing high-performing teams.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients' needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit .

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Marion Kennedy, CTC Vice President, Digital Mission Solutions Division

CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490...