Tresvista Selects Farsight As A Strategic AI Partner To Strengthen Global Client Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-year partnership brings Farsight's firm-native AI platform into the long-form work TresVista delivers for more than 400 clients worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farsight, the platform helping global financial services firms become AI-native, today announced a multi-year partnership with TresVista, a leading global provider of advisory-led solutions enabled by technology and managed services. TresVista will adopt Farsight's AI platform for research and client deliverables, further strengthening its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality work for more than 400 active clients worldwide.

“Every jurisdiction our clients operate in has its own regulations, and every client has its own standard for how work should be done,” said Sudeep Mishra, CEO of TresVista.“Our value comes from getting those details right, consistently and at scale. Farsight gives our teams an AI platform that can work with those nuances, helping us produce long-form, client-ready work for hundreds of firms around the world. This partnership marks yet another step in how TresVista continues to evaluate partners and bring them into our ecosystem to deliver greater value for clients.”

The collaboration centers on the long-form deliverables that define advisory and investment work, including Confidential Information Memoranda (CIMs), pitch materials and research. Working across PowerPoint, Excel, Word and Farsight's web app, TresVista teams will be able to build and edit presentations using TresVista templates, financial models and prior examples, with source traceability and auditable Excel backup behind every figure. This will enable TresVista to further integrate AI into existing workflows while retaining the firm-specific context, quality standards, and professional judgment central to its client delivery.

Each client's data, prior work and firm-specific knowledge are securely managed and kept distinct across engagements, allowing teams to apply AI in ways that reflect each client's unique workflows, standards and expectations. Farsight will continue refining TresVista's AI environment based on real-world usage, feedback, and evolving client requirements.

“The real opportunity for AI in financial services is to move beyond generic outputs and reflect how each firm and client actually works,” said Samir Dutta, Co-Founder and CEO of Farsight.“TresVista brings the delivery capabilities, client understanding, and standards needed to apply AI meaningfully at scale. Together, we're bringing firm-native AI into long-form work, which is exactly what Farsight was built for.”

The TresVista partnership builds on Farsight's growing presence across financial services, with the platform supporting teams at some of the world's largest financial institutions and financial services organizations. For TresVista, the partnership advances the continued integration of AI into its delivery model, while retaining the expertise, context, and judgment that shape each engagement.

To see how Farsight helps global financial firms deploy firm-native AI, visit Farsight's website.

About Farsight

Farsight is firm-native AI for financial services, built around each firm's data, precedent, standards, and way of working. The platform can run partially or completely within a firm's own technology environment, helping teams apply AI to sensitive workflows while keeping the firm's data, context and judgment within the institution. Teams use Farsight across its web interface, PowerPoint, Excel, Word and email to produce client-ready pitch decks, CIMs, memos and financial models faster. Headquartered in New York City, Farsight works with leading firms across investment banking, private equity, corporate development and investment services.

Learn more at .

About TresVista

TresVista is a global enterprise that delivers advisory-led solutions with technology and managed services. TresVista enables Enterprise Intelligence Orchestration (EIO) by working with clients to orchestrate their data and drive outcomes across investment, analytics, and operational workflows, bringing together deep domain expertise with AI enabled execution and a structured approach to decision-making.

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Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for Farsight

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