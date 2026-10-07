IDC Empowers Technology Leaders With IDC Quanta, An AI Platform That Accelerates Enterprise Decisions And Future-Proofs Investments For The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A transformative AI-powered technology intelligence platform trained on billions of proprietary data points annually, real use cases, and hundreds of thousands of tracked tech companies.

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, IDC Research (IDC) introduced IDC QuantaTM for Tech Leaders, a new AI-powered technology intelligence platform designed to deliver fact-based, outcome-driven answers to the most pressing challenges technology leaders face today, backed by decades of IDC's trusted research across major enterprise markets.

IDC Quanta for Tech Leaders brings together decision-grade answers sourced and cited from thousands of technology leader research documents, 15B+ proprietary data points tracked annually, vendor selection capabilities, and price benchmarking into a single AI-powered solution built specifically for CIOs, Heads of AI, CTOs, CISOs, and enterprise decision-makers. It works inside the tools leaders already use, so trusted intelligence is there to help them perform their jobs better and faster.

Data-backed intelligence to meet unprecedented challenges and seize new opportunities

Technology leaders face unprecedented pressure to navigate three simultaneous decisions with no established playbook: reevaluating their vendor ecosystem, controlling volatile AI costs, and proving measurable AI ROI. IDC research shows that 67% of enterprise AI agent budgets were overspent by more than 10% in the last 12 months, and 57% of CIOs don't have a consistent, enterprise-wide vendor benchmark, leaving the majority exposed to unvalidated tech bets and compressed negotiation timelines.1

"As AI transforms every corner of the enterprise, moving fast without validated proof creates an unacceptable level of risk," said Lorenzo Larini, Chief Executive Officer of IDC. "IDC Quanta for Tech Leaders is a game changer for the industry. It puts actionable intelligence directly in the hands of technology leaders who in the past struggled with access that slowed down decision-making. Backed by decades of credible research, leaders can now confidently align strategy and investments to help their organizations make the right bets to succeed in this era of AI transformation.”

How always-on IDC intelligence drives results

Traditionally, the research industry has operated on a model of accessing large volumes of data through research documents and PDFs via a very small segment of individuals with access who curate the intelligence. IDC Quanta changes that model and aligns intelligence access with how work gets done today. It sits between the AI tools leaders already use-like email, Claude, and their enterprise AI tools-their own private data, and the full depth of IDC intelligence, delivering answers in the flow of work and contextualized for each leader.

IDC Quanta replaces fragmented, vendor-driven perspectives and unverified LLM outputs with independently benchmarked evidence that leaders can rely on. Now, leaders can:



Chart Strategies, Faster: Customers can continuously align technology roadmaps, vendor evaluations, and architecture decisions with independently verified market intelligence, IDC frameworks, and more than $500B in tracked tech market spend.

Win Their Mandate, Confidently: Tech leaders can bring the case for urgency, opportunity, and readiness with data-backed business cases formulated from benchmarks, cost models, vendor assessments, and vendor shares. Prove Impact, Grounded in Data: Leaders can select the right technology at the best price, then continue optimizing costs and returns with IDC's mature governance and ROI benchmark methodologies.



IDC Quanta for Tech Leaders draws on analyst research spanning thousands of technology vendors, thousands of pricing benchmarks, and more than 250 IDC MarketScapes every year. Central to this offering is IDC's proprietary AI Economics research agenda, which will enable technology leaders to understand the true costs and business value of their AI investments, strengthening the foundation for their innovation strategies.

"We were investigating drones as first responder programs, and we didn't really have a good sense of why it just wasn't affordable,” said Andrew Shipe, Innovation Strategist for Sourcewell.“Working with IDC and [IDC] Quanta, we were able to put some actual numbers to the pain that these agencies were telling us about and really start to understand what the problem was."

An adaptable platform designed for diverse enterprise needs

IDC Quanta for Tech Leaders brings IDC's research and data, expert analysts, and hands-on deal support together for one predictable annual fee, not a percentage of savings. It is built around the three things tech leaders told IDC they value most: research and data they can trust, analysts they can call, and specialists who review the deals.

IDC Quanta for Tech Leaders will be available in seven packages at different price points and capabilities. Three entry-level packages make it simple to begin. One provides full access to IDC's research and data. Another adds entry-level deal reviews, analyst inquiries, and price benchmarking. And a third is built for vendor selection and deal pricing reviews, including direct interactions with domain, specialized tech vendor, and market experts. Leaders start with the need in front of them and can add on as their decisions and investments grow. Premium packages add seats, additional analyst access, and tech leader event passes.

IDC Quanta is also now available on AWS Marketplace, allowing tech leaders to simplify and accelerate the procurement process, and apply existing AWS budget commitments (cloud credits) toward IDC spend. Customers benefit from the full offering and IDC experience, regardless of purchasing path.

"Technology leaders, whether leading technology in healthcare, retail, financial services, or manufacturing, must make critical decisions in lockstep with line-of-business partners who now control roughly half of all technology spend,” said Meredith Whalen, Chief Research and Data Intelligence Officer at IDC. "IDC Quanta for Tech Leaders eliminates friction by delivering vertical-specific benchmarks, industry-specific AI use cases, and tailored intelligence directly into the applications teams already trust. It moves analyst-grade insight out of portal silos and puts actionable, industry-specific proof right at leaders' fingertips."

Available now

IDC Quanta for Tech Leaders is available now. To learn more or to request a demonstration, visit

1IDC, Future Enterprise Resiliency and Spending Survey (FERS Survey), Wave 4, July 2026

About IDC

IDC Research, Inc. (IDC) is the technology intelligence layer of the AI economy. A global leader in research and data for more than 60 years, IDC's expert analysts, proprietary datasets, and rigorous methodologies are trusted by business and IT leaders to guide critical business strategies and IT investments. Today, that intelligence is built into the tools and workflows where work gets done with IDC Quanta, making work sharper, teams faster, and businesses harder to beat.

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